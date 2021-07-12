CBS' Gayle King tells Fauci she's banning unvaccinated family members from Thanksgiving, credits his advice

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King is taking extreme measures this holiday season, telling Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday that she's banning family members who haven't received the coronavirus vaccine from Thanksgiving.

Amid concerns of the contagious Delta variant of the virus, there has been a renewed push by the Biden administration as well as the media to promote the vaccines despite the strong hesitancy of Americans who have yet to receive the shot.

As Fauci continued urging Americans to be vaccinated on the CBS program, King boasted how she is taking action to shun loved ones who haven't gotten the vaccine like herself.

"Dr. Fauci, I don’t know many more times you can say to people ‘Listen, it will save your life,’" King said. "I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I’m now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation. That’s how strongly I’m taking what you’re saying."

Fauci called the Delta variant a "bad actor" virus but that the vaccines "do very well" to protect Americans from the COVID strain and to prevent "severe disease" and hospitalization.

He decried the low vaccination rates in certain parts of the country where as little as 30 percent of the population have been vaccinated, expressing concern that the Delta variant will spread among those regions.