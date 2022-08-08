Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

CBS News deletes tweet claiming only 'like 30%' of US military aid for Ukraine ever reaches the front lines

President Biden approved a new $1 billion weapons package for Ukraine on Monday

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

CBS News announced changes to its upcoming Ukrainian documentary after deleting a tweet suggesting that only 30% of U.S. aid has been reaching the front lines of the war against Russia.

On Friday, the news organization originally tweeted a promotion for its documentary "Arming Ukraine" which reportedly tracked the billions of dollars in U.S. aid and weaponry being sent to the country to fight Russia's invasion. The tweet revealed a claim by a nonprofit founder who reported a majority of the funding does not reach Ukrainian front lines.

"The new CBS Reports documentary, ‘Arming Ukraine,’ explores why much of the billions of dollars of military aid that the U.S. is sending to Ukraine doesn’t make it to the front lines: ‘Like 30% of it reaches its final destination.’ Stream now," CBS News wrote.

By Sunday night, CBS News deleted the tweet and added a new thread explaining their reasoning.

CBS News' tweet reading "The new CBS Reports documentary, 'Arming Ukraine,' explores why much of the billions of dollars of military aid that the U.S. is sending to Ukraine doesn't make it to the front lines: 'Like 30% of it reaches its final destination.' Stream now." 

ACTRESS JESSICA CHASTAIN MEETS WITH VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY IN UKRAINE

"We removed a tweet promoting our recent doc, ‘Arming Ukraine,’ which quoted the founder of the nonprofit Blue-Yellow, Jonas Ohman's assessment in late April that only around 30% of aid was reaching the front lines in Ukraine," CBS News tweeted.

The thread continued, "Since that time, Ohman says delivery has improved. Additionally, the U.S. military has confirmed that defense attaché Brigadier General Garrick M. Harmon arrived in Kyiv in August for arms control and monitoring."

"We are updating our documentary to reflect this new information and air at a later date," CBS News concluded.

The Twitter account also included a link to the site’s report on the documentary. The article was updated on Sunday to "reflect changes" on Ukrainian funding.

HOW THE US SHOULD RESPOND TO CHINA AND RUSSIA’S ‘NEW ERA OF AUTHORITARIAN AGGRESSION’: GOP SENATOR 

"This article has been updated to reflect changes since the CBS Reports documentary ‘Arming Ukraine’ was filmed, and the documentary is also being updated. Jonas Ohman says the delivery has significantly improved since filming with CBS in late April. The government of Ukraine notes that U.S. defense attaché Brigadier General Garrick M. Harmon arrived in Kyiv in August 2022 for arms control and monitoring," the report read.

Russian and Chechen soldiers in a devastated Mariupol neighborhood close to the Azovstal frontline. The battle between Russian / Pro Russian forces and the defending Ukrainian forces led by the Azov battalion continues in the port city of Mariupol.

According to Wayback Machine, the original article was titled "Why military aid to Ukraine doesn't always get to the front lines: ‘Like 30% of it reaches its final destination.’" Since then, Ohman’s quote has been removed from the title, though it is still acknowledged in the article as his original estimate back in April.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced a new $1 billion weapons package to be sent to aid Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. The Department of Defense reported that this is the largest weapons package sent to Ukraine under the Biden administration, passing the last $700 million security package sent in June. 

President Joe Biden speaks on security assistance to Ukraine during a visit to the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility where they manufacture Javelin anti-tank missiles, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Troy, Ala.

So far, Biden has sent $9.8 billion in security aid to Ukraine since entering office. 

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.