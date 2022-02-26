Russia invades Ukraine: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian member of parliament says she's ready to defend her country

Kira Rudik, a member of Ukraine's parliament and the leader of the Voice party, said she is ready to fight for her country Friday as Russian troops closed in on the capital.

"I learn to use #Kalashnikov [rifle] and prepare to bear arms," she tweeted. "It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men. Go #Ukraine!"

She said if someone would have asked her about using a gun to defend herself three days ago, "I would tell you like 'definite no' and we would have an argument or something like that. And then I had to wake up at 5 a.m. because there were attacks ... and it was the first siren and first bomb shelter in my life." She told MSNBC she had to then vote for martial law in her country and after that lawmakers asked for and received guns from the military.

She said it's hard to believe what has happened in her country, but at some point "you just say like 'I'm not going anywhere."

She also praised Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for refusing to leave Ukraine.

“He is acting in Ukraine’s best interests. He didn’t flee. He isn’t scared." She joked that since she's from the opposition party, "I normally criticize the hell out of him.”

"There was always a question what would be the force that would stop #Putin," she tweeted later. "We thought it would be some great #unity of great #countries, and it will take ages to put together. But it was us. It was always us from the very beginning. So proud of #Ukrainian army and people!"