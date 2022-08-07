Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Actress Jessica Chastain meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Chastain also paid a visit to the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital during her trip to Ukraine

By Landon Mion | Fox News
Russia sends more troops to Belarus, ramps up aggressions against Ukraine Video

Russia sends more troops to Belarus, ramps up aggressions against Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan breaks down the latest in the Russia-Ukraine war as Russia sends more troops to Belarus and shelling strikes a Ukrainian power plant.

Actress Jessica Chastain and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Sunday in the presidential palace in the capital city of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy posted pictures of Chastain and himself posing in the presidential palace on his official Telegram account.

"American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, such visits of famous people are extremely valuable," Zelenskyy wrote in the social media post.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and American actress Jessica Chastain pose for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 7, 2022.

"Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more," he continued.

UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR TO 'ENTER A NEW PHASE' AS ARMIES MOVE SOUTH TO KHERSON OBLAST, CRIMEA

Zelenskyy added, "Thanks for the support!"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and American actress Jessica Chastain talk in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 7, 2022.

In one photograph, Zelenskyy and Chastain can be seen smiling while posing in front of a Ukrainian flag.

US INTEL SAYS RUSSIA IS FABRICATING EVIDENCE IN UKRAINE PRISON STRIKE THAT KILLED 53 UKRAINIAN POWS

Another image showed the two sitting down at a table, with Chastain looking at Zelenskyy as he spoke during what appeared to be an intense conversation.

Hollywood actor Jessica Chastain attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 7, 2022.

The president previously worked in entertainment himself as an actor and comedian.

Chastain also paid a visit to the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital, according to Ukrinform.