President Biden's new weapons package for Ukraine is the largest one yet, Pentagon says

President Biden has sent $9.8 billion in security aid to Ukraine since entering office

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Russia sends more troops to Belarus, ramps up aggressions against Ukraine Video

Russia sends more troops to Belarus, ramps up aggressions against Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan breaks down the latest in the Russia-Ukraine war as Russia sends more troops to Belarus and shelling strikes a Ukrainian power plant.

The Pentagon unveiled its latest $1 billion weapons package to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion on Monday.

The Department of Defense says the massive delivery is the largest weapons package the U.S. has sent to Ukraine under President Joe Biden's administration. The U.S. has sent a total of $9.8 billion in security assistance for Ukraine since Biden gained office, far eclipsing the $2 billion the U.S. sent between 2014 and 2021.

"To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities calibrated to make a difference," the Pentagon wrote in a statement.

First on the weapons list is additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). The Ukrainian military has touted the weapons platform as a game changer in its conflict with Russia.

BIDEN SAYS US WON’T TRY TO OUST PUTIN, MONTHS AFTER SAYING HE ‘CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER’ 

In this May 23, 2011, file photo a launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin during combat training in the high desert of the Yakima Training Center, Wash. U.S. officials will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems. The latest package will include a number of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. (Tony Overman/The Olympian via AP, File)

In this May 23, 2011, file photo a launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin during combat training in the high desert of the Yakima Training Center, Wash. U.S. officials will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems. The latest package will include a number of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. (Tony Overman/The Olympian via AP, File) (Tony Overman/The Olympian via AP)

Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored personnel carrier as they make their way along a highway on the outskirts of Kryvyi Rih on April 28, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored personnel carrier as they make their way along a highway on the outskirts of Kryvyi Rih on April 28, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

UKRAINE FUNDING BILL: THESE 11 REPUBLICAN SENATORS SPLIT FROM PARTY LEADERSHIP, OPPOSED $40 BILLION IN AID

The U.S. is also sending 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; 20 120mm mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition. 

Ukraine will also receive additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); 1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems; 50 armored medical treatment vehicles; Claymore anti-personnel munitions; C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment; Medical supplies, and other equipment, according to the DOD.

The Biden administration last sent a $700 million security package to Ukraine in early June.

While support for Ukraine in Washington is largely bipartisan, some Republicans have criticized Biden for offering too much in aid. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, argued earlier this year that the funds could be better spent combating inflation and other domestic issues.

Liz Friden contributed to this report.

