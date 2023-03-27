CBS anchor laughs at Biden spox's excuse for his appearance on TikTok: He was 'filmed on government property!'

CBS "Face the Nation" anchor Margaret Brennan pressed Strategic Communications coordinator John Kirby on Sunday about President Biden's appearances alongside celebrities on TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media app, chuckling at his defense and arguing Biden appeared hypocritical.

"We showed a video of the president on TikTok from a video shot by a celebrity inside the White House. So for the 150 million Americans who use this app, how do you say to them, sorry, we’re going to take it away?" Brennan asked Kirby.

Brennan added that it looked "hypocritical" of the president.

"It's not on government devices," Kirby responded. "We do have legitimate national security concerns."

Brennan laughed and added that the video was "filmed on government property."

Biden filmed a TikTok with singer Niall Horan at the White House, who was there to perform for St. Patrick's Day.

Brennan also said the app is a "useful political platform."

"I just would tell you, again, our concerns on the national security front are valid. We have banned it on all government devices. We have to get through this CFIUS [Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S] review to see what outcome is before we move ahead. In the meantime, again, the president welcomes congressional action on the RESTRICT act," he continued.

The president collaborated with the Jonas Brothers on a TikTok that was shared by both the band and the White House on social media.

The viral TikTok showed the Jonas Brothers at several spots in the White House.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in March that the federal government is working on a solution for TikTok. She did not say whether the White House believes TikTok should be banned.

A majority of U.S states have banned the app from government devices. Some colleges and universities have also banned accessing the app from university-owned WiFi over security concerns.

Lawmakers questioned TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew during a congressional hearing on Thursday over concerns that the platform may be being used by China to spy on Americans.

The White House has also recruited TikTokers to help push the COVID-19 vaccines.