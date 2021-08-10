Biden White House recruits TikTok influencer Benny Drama for eyebrow-raising vaccine video

The White House recruited social media comedian Benny Drama for another digital push to convince the COVID-19 vaccine-hesitant population to get the jab.

The video, posted to Instagram on Monday, casts Benito Skinner – better known by his stage name Benny Drama – as a young, hip White House intern named Kooper who works for press secretary Jen Psaki.

Kooper shows a compilation of "a day in the life" shots of an intern, which is filmed in the White House. Psaki also features in small, brief sketches, including a moment when she smiles after hearing Kooper on the phone telling someone "we need to get shots in arms."

Psaki also notes in the video that "we’ve vaccinated 160 million Americans," which Kooper says he’s getting down "right here" while pointing to his head and texting on his phone.

CLICK HERE TO FIND A COVID-19 VACCINE NEAR YOU

The video also references popstar Olivia Rodrigo, who visited the White House last month in an effort to promote COVID-19 youth vaccination. Rodrigo spoke during a press briefing on July 14, saying she was "in awe" of the work President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci have done.

"It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, including all communities, to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov," Rodrigo told reporters.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS: WHAT TO LOOK FOR

The new video appears to try and play to the younger crowd, but it raised eyebrows for some, who questioned the video's target audience. Geoffrey Ingersoll of the Daily Caller tweeted, "I bet this video is influencing red county residents to get vaccinated in droves."

On Instagram, many praised the video, proudly quoting back, "It’s called initiative!" – Kooper’s reply to Psaki when she notes in the video that she never asked him to make a nail salon appointment for her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not provide comment to Fox News.