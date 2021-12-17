Joe Biden collaborates with Jonas Brothers in 'Joe Byron' White House TikTok video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden collaborated with the Jonas Brothers this week and filmed a TikTok video that the brothers and White House both shared on social media.

"Dinner plans @POTUS?" White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jeane-Pierre tweeted Friday along with the video which is a take on a viral video from the New York Street Show Sidetalk.

In the video, the brothers mouth the words to the "Joe Byron" viral video from various spots in the White House and at the end they ask President Biden "Did we get it?"

The camera then moves to the president who pretends to be filming the whole thing on his cell phone.

"We got it," Biden says with a smile.

The video was widely panned by conservatives on social media.

"I would rather a mean tweet President than a Tik Tok President," the social media watchdog Libs of TikTok posted.

"GW wondering what he did to deserve this," Abigail Marone, press secretary for Republican Sen. Josh Hawley posted.

Biden has regularly invited celebrities to the White House to promote various parts of his agenda including singer Olivia Rodrigo, actress Angelina Jolie, and singer Ciara.