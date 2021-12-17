Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Joe Biden collaborates with Jonas Brothers in 'Joe Byron' White House TikTok video

The video was tweeted by the brothers and the White House deputy press secretary

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
President Joe Biden collaborated with the Jonas Brothers this week and filmed a TikTok video that the brothers and White House both shared on social media.

"Dinner plans @POTUS?" White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jeane-Pierre tweeted Friday along with the video which is a take on a viral video from the New York Street Show Sidetalk.

President Biden answers a question as he speaks about the November Jobs Report from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the video, the brothers mouth the words to the "Joe Byron" viral video from various spots in the White House and at the end they ask President Biden "Did we get it?"

The camera then moves to the president who pretends to be filming the whole thing on his cell phone.

"We got it," Biden says with a smile.

The video was widely panned by conservatives on social media.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: In this image released on November 23, 2021, (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix Comedy Special Taping at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

"I would rather a mean tweet President than a Tik Tok President," the social media watchdog Libs of TikTok posted.

"GW wondering what he did to deserve this," Abigail Marone, press secretary for Republican Sen. Josh Hawley posted.

In this image made through a window, President Biden talks on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden has regularly invited celebrities to the White House to promote various parts of his agenda including singer Olivia Rodrigo, actress Angelina Jolie, and singer Ciara. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

