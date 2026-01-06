Expand / Collapse search
CBS anchor deals with 'big problems' as technical malfunction affects first broadcast

Tony Dokoupil openly acknowledged difficulties on air as he struggled with a segment transition

By Alexander Hall Fox News
CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil acknowledged "big problems" during what appeared to be a technical malfunction on the "Evening News" broadcast.

"CBS Evening News" host Tony Dokoupil called out "big problems" on air during his first live broadcast on Monday. 

Just days after giving an optimistic speech about his new role as "CBS Evening News" anchor, Dokoupil appeared visibly flustered in a viral clip while transitioning from a segment on post-Maduro Venezuela to another topic, apparently because of a teleprompter issue.

"To other news now to… Governor Walz! No, we’re gonna do Mark Kelly. First day, first day, big problems here," he said as he shook his head.

CBS News host Tony Dokoupil was visibly flustered by the miscommunication that occurred on-air. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

"Uh, are we going to Kelly here? Or are we going to go to Jonah Kaplan?" he said amid a lengthy silence. He then reset, saying, "We're doing Mark Kelly, possibly demoted from his retired rank of captain in the Navy."

The on-air stumble came a couple of days after Dokoupil had vowed to be more accountable to viewers as he takes the reins as CBS News' evening anchor. 

Before his first night as anchor on Monday, CBS News released a clip of Dokoupil acknowledging that many Americans no longer trust the media after its handling of stories like Russiagate, Hunter Biden’s laptop and COVID-19 lockdowns.

CBS News host Tony Dokoupil acknowledged that the American people do not trust news outlets in the same way they did in previous decades. (Michele Crowe/Getty )

"The point is that, on too many stories, the press has missed the story," Dokoupil said. "Because we've taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites and not enough on you."

Dokoupil later addressed skepticism on social media, responding to a comment on Instagram that mentioned legendary "CBS Evening News" anchor Walter Cronkite. According to a screenshot shared by Guardian reporter Jeremy Barr, Dokoupil wrote, "I can promise you we’ll be more accountable and transparent than Cronkite or anyone else of his era."

Legendary news host Walter Cronkite speaking to long-time White House reporter Sarah McClendon and former CBS News anchor Connie Chung in Washington, D.C. in 1997. 

Legendary news host Walter Cronkite speaking to long-time White House reporter Sarah McClendon and former CBS News anchor Connie Chung in Washington, D.C. in 1997.  (Jim Colburn/Getty Images)

