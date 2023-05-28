CatholicVote president rips LA Dodgers for supporting LGBT activist group that mocks nuns: 'Vile and perverse'

The Los Angeles Dodgers linger at the focal point of criticism over its now-rescinded decision to feature controversial anti-Catholic LGBTQ+ activist group of "queer and trans nuns" known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at a Pride Night event scheduled for June 16.

The announcement came earlier this month and garnered a swath of intense backlash from Christians, including the non-profit advocacy group CatholicVote that launched a $1 million campaign last week, calling on everyone to boycott the baseball franchise.

"Our organization exists to give Catholics a voice, especially on fights like this where woke corporations like the Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to honor and celebrate a detestable, vile and perverse anti-Catholic organization," CatholicVote President Brian Burch told Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday.

Burch said his organization will not stop at rousing calls for a boycott against the franchise and laid out plans to alert Christians of the controversy across media platforms, including Dodgers-related media, billboards and Spanish radio.

He added that the awareness is a way of giving Christians a voice to push back against the announcement.

"There's no need to engage in anti-Catholic mockery as a part of some pride event," he continued.

Burch, on behalf of CatholicVote, penned a letter to the baseball club, urging them to consider engage in dialogue with Catholics concerned by the franchise's support for the group.

"Please do not honor this anti-Catholic hate group," Burch wrote, adding, "There is no place for anti-Catholic bigotry, mocking of religious sisters, or celebrating a perverse activist group whose identity is marked by blasphemy and mockery of Catholics."

The Dodgers, responding to backlash, stated they would not feature the group during Pride Night festivities, but walked back the decision after LA Pride stood in solidarity with the anti-Catholic group and announced it would not participate in the team's Pride Night.

"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," the organization said.

"We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades…" it continued.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have historically shocked Christian groups by mocking religious symbolism with sexualized performances.

"This country is conflicted over various elements of the gay rights agenda," Burch told Duffy. "But what we should not be conflicted about is corporations engaging in anti-Catholic, anti-Christian mockery."

CatholicVote's ad campaign against the baseball club is set to begin next week. Amid backlash, the Dodgers also announced a "faith and family night" for Christians.

