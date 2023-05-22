Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Dodgers' latest reversal on anti-Catholic group's invite to Pride Night draws backlash: 'Disgraceful'

Sen Marco Rubio was among those who spoke out about the Dodgers' decision

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Los Angeles Dodgers faced backlash on Monday after the organization announced it was re-inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to its Pride Night festivities next month.

The team faced initial uproar for inviting the left-wing group of so-called "trans nuns" from their honoree list and then more piling on after it removed them from the list of guests. After LA Pride announced it was pulling out of festivities, the Dodgers did another 180.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

A member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence participates in the I Cant Breathe - Silent March for Justice in front of the Hennepin County Government Center on March 7, 2021. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," the organization said.

"We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades.

"In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family."

Senator Marco Rubio

Florida Senator Marco Rubio was one of several to voice their opinion regarding the Dodgers' decision. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In its latest reversal, the Dodgers faced more scrutiny.

DODGERS' FAN GETS KNOCKED UNCONSCIOUS DURING BRAWL OUTSIDE STADIUM

The MLB team initially announced that it would be honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of "queer and trans nuns," during a June 16 event, but quickly received backlash from religious groups for the decision given the history of anti-Catholic messaging and shocking performances.

The Dodgers' decisions on the anti-Catholic group come amid a trend of well-known companies being called out for sponsoring individuals with controversial viewpoints and lifestyles.

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan waves an LA flag in the ninth inning during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bud Light recently came under fire for teaming up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and individuals nationwide began boycotting the brand as a result of the campaign.

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.