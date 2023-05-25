Biden admin hired former leader of anti-Catholic group at center of LA Dodgers Pride Night controversy

Sam Brinton — the embattled former Biden administration official charged with multiple airport thefts — previously led the Washington, D.C., chapter of the anti-Catholic group invited to a "Pride Night" hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brinton was the D.C. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's principal officer from its founding in 2016 until 2018, according to tax filings reviewed by Fox News Digital. The group is part of the San Francisco-based Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a drag queen group that regularly mocks the Catholic Church and made headlines after it was uninvited then re-invited to the upcoming Dodgers Pride Night.

"When we are asked, ‘Why are you mocking nuns?’ we answer: ‘We are nuns!’ We do all that traditional nuns have done for centuries," the D.C. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence website states.

It adds that the group is dedicated to the "promulgation of universal joy and the expiation of stigmatic guilt" and that its ministry is "one of public manifestation and habitual perpetration."

As the D.C. chapter's principal officer, Brinton went by the name Sister Ray Dee O’Active and regularly hosted group events including "bar ministry" gatherings, drag brunches, White House protests and at least one "high heel race." Brinton, under that alias, also attended an Easter gathering hosted by the national organization in San Francisco in 2019, according to a local media reports.

"We’re celebrating 40 years of history," Brinton, as Sister Ray Dee O’Active, told Mission Local during the event. "For some of us, this is the first time we’ve ever seen so many sisters in one place, and I think it’s the best kind of family reunion."

"Tufts of hot pink feathers float gently through the air as a woman proudly shows off her twirl-worthy green tutu," the Mission Local report stated. "Behind her, a man with a multi-colored unicorn hat adjusts the purple feather boa around his neck. A boy blocks his face from the sun with his mom’s hands, while a group of nearby children inspect their candy-filled Easter eggs."

On Monday, days after uninviting members from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to its June 16 Pride Night in response to criticism from Catholics, the Dodgers announced the team would, in fact, host the group.

"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," the baseball team said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Brinton — who made headlines last year after being appointed to the position that oversees nuclear waste policy at the Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy as a non-binary gender-fluid person — has faced a series of legal troubles in recent months stemming from three alleged thefts of baggage at multiple airports nationwide.

Police charged Brinton in October with stealing a traveler's baggage worth a total of $2,325 from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after flying in from Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on Sept. 16.

Then, in early December, Las Vegas prosecutors charged Brinton with grand larceny of an item valued between $1,200 and $5,000. Police accused Brinton of stealing a suitcase with a total estimated worth of $3,670 on July 6 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The bag contained jewelry valued at $1,700, clothing worth $850 and makeup valued at $500.

And earlier this month, Brinton was arrested in Maryland as a "fugitive from justice." Police later confirmed the arrest was related to a 2018 theft at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport. A lawyer for a Tanzanian fashion designer said the theft was related to his client's baggage that contained custom designs.