Congressional candidate Cassy Garcia blasts 'absolutely insane' coverage of Hispanic conservatives

DALLAS – Congressional candidate Cassy Garcia, R-Texas, says she isn’t the type of Hispanic that would be embraced by the mainstream media amid "absolutely insane" coverage by outlets such as The New York Times, but she believes voters are taking notice of the one-sided treatment.

"I don’t fit The New York Times agenda," Garcia told Fox News Digital. "The fact that The New York Times painted me and called me a far-right Latina because I grew up in a conservative household to Republican parents, at the border… it’s just absolutely insane."

Last month, the Times published a story headlined, "The Rise of the Far-Right Latina," which declared Texas Republicans like Rep. Mayra Flores and congressional candidates Monica De La Cruz and Garcia are "embracing the extreme" in an attempt to transform South Texas politics. In the article that was widely condemned in conservative circles, the Times wrote Garcia was "raised conservative" and grew up attending church three times per week.

Garcia believes that the Times’ framing is proof liberals and their allies in the mainstream media are scared that Hispanic voters could distance themselves from the Democratic Party.

"Democrats are running scared right now. They are running terrified," Garcia said.

"I’m talking to voters every single day and Democrats tell me, ‘Cassy, I voted Democrat my whole entire life. I am voting Republican because my values are aligned with [the] Republican Party,'" she added. "They’re not identifying as Latinx, or ‘unique as a breakfast taco,’ they can say anything they want about us. They can make fun of us, call Mayra Flores [Miss Frijoles], you know, say all they want, but at the end of the day, these failed policies, people are hurting every single day and that’s why come this November, we’re going to see a red wave."

Garcia, who is running in Texas' 28th Congressional District against Rep. Henry Cuellar D-Texas, feels that just about any conservative Hispanic would be labeled "far-right" by the mainstream media. In fact, some of her friends and family wondered if they were also "far-right" after reading the criteria laid out by the Gray Lady.

"When that article came out, that we’re painted as a far-right Latina, I had people text me that day, ‘Cassy I didn’t know you were a far-right Latina, I go to Church, maybe I’m a far-right Latina, too,’" she said. "At the end of the day, I’m an American first. I love this country so much, I am living the American dream."

While the Times’ "far-right Latina" piece got the most attention, it was hardly the only time the media has attacked Hispanic conservatives. Last week on MSNBC, Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer said that Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters are pushing White supremacy and isolationist rhetoric.

"You don’t need White people for White supremacy anymore," Greer said. "What the Republicans have been brilliant at doing is not only disenfranchising people of color and marginalized groups across the country, but they’re really starting to, you know, use their White supremacist rhetoric and chip away at certain Latino, Asian and Black populations across the country."

Garcia was in disbelief when she learned of the comment.

"The things coming out from the mainstream media is absolutely insane – ridiculous. At the end of the day, we love our country so much… my parents worked hard, my dad worked two jobs, to give us the life he always wanted to give himself," she said. "So the fact that the media is saying these ridiculous… calling us White supremacists because we are conservative, and that’s who we are… I’m telling you, the voters are picking this up."

