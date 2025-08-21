Carville demands Dems ‘kick the s--- out of’ JD Vance over 'Martha's Vineyard of England' vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville used some colorful language on Wednesday in describing how his party should go after Vice President JD Vance for taking a vacation to the "Martha’s Vineyard of England."

During the latest episode of his "Politics War Room" podcast with co-host Al Hunt, Carville blasted Vance both for stumping for the "big, beautiful bill" and for planning a vacation to Oxfordshire, England, suggesting they were evidence that Vance does not care about working-class Americans. He then urged the Democratic Party to blast him for these blunders.

"Use JD Vance and just kick the s--- out of him every chance you get," he said in a message to the Democratic Party.

Hunt began the Vance-bashing by bringing up his recent stop in Georgia to sell Americans on President Donald Trump’s $3.3 trillion "big, beautiful bill" that the president signed into law earlier this summer.

Carville encouraged Vance to stump for the legislation, noting the bill's unpopularity, and stated that Democratic lawmakers like Sen. John Ossoff, D-Ga., should welcome the vice president’s criticism for not supporting the bill.

"So, memo to John Ossoff, let JD Vance frame the debate. Accept his terms of the debate. As we pointed out, the most unpopular piece of legislation in recent times in this century is the big, bad bill. If they give you a gift, take the gift," the strategist stated.

Stating what he believes Ossoff should say, he continued, "The vice president came to Georgia, and he’s attacking me because I voted against this. Well, guess what? I did. And I would do it again, and again, and again, and again."

"When you get a gift, take the g----- gift."

He then discussed how Vance’s vacation to England earlier this month is another soft spot Democratic figures should attack.

"He went on a vacation. Florida resorts are hurting. Las Vegas tourism is down substantially. National Parks — Yellowstone’s down 15%," he said. "So, OK, he’s entitled to a vacation. I’ll give him that. Guess where he went? To a place called Oxfordshire in England, which is a tony, wealthy place that rich Londoners go to. Call it the Martha’s Vineyard of England. And why we didn’t blow this up!"

"You mean, you can’t vacation — and your wife and kids — in your own country?" Carville added in outrage.

He urged Democrats to seize on both the vacation and the legislation at every opportunity.

Hunt chimed in, "Every Democrat, bring him into your district. You want JD Vance there."

"Yeah, you want JD. Yeah, yeah, JD f------ Vance — going to Oxfordshire," Carville replied.

The vice president's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.