Canadians claim they are canceling trips to US for remainder of Trump term

Some Canadians are reportedly canceling their trips to the U.S. out of anger over President Trump's policies and his recent comments about their country.

The Daily Mail spoke to two Canadians who vowed they would be staying away from America for the next four years, because of their distaste for Trump's personality and his immigration policies.

"I definitely will not be traveling to the United States for the next four years, if not longer, depending on who’s in after this Trump buffoon," Vancouver resident Natalie Huson told the UK-based website.

Huson said she was boycotting trips to America because of Trump, his "MAGA cult" and his treatment of immigrants. She also worried that Trump's crackdown on border security could keep her from being able to return home.

"It is not worth taking the chance," she reportedly said.

Huson said she wouldn't visit her American best friend for the next few years and has told her family to not cross the border into America, even for flight layovers.

"That place is a wreck right now, and I can’t see it getting any better until Trump is out," she told the Mail.

An Alberta native named Mary, who also spoke to the outlet, also vowed not to vacation in the U.S. as long as Trump is in the White House. She said her family and friends are doing the same.

"I detest the man, and the way he’s treating the rest of the world is just the last straw for me," she said to the Mail.

In February, Trump announced a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the tariffs are meant to hold the three countries accountable "for the illegal fentanyl they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans."

Trump's tariffs and remarks about Canada becoming the "51st state" have reportedly upset many Canadians.

At an Oval Office meeting on March 21, Trump also called the U.S.-Canada border an "artificial line."

On social media, self-identified Canadians confirmed they were boycotting trips to the U.S. for the time being.

"Canadian here - we're choosing to not travel to the US given how s—y your country is treating us as well as your Gestapo going around and detaining people, including a Canadian recently. Hope your country suffers economically, I have no sympathy for y'all," one account posted to X.

Another Canadian claimed that the U.S. was "enemy territory now."

"Most Canadians now hate America. I've visited 47 of your 50 states. I wanted to visit them all. But I will never set foot in the U.S. again. It's enemy territory now," the person said, referring to Trump's comments as a "betrayal."

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned on Thursday that the "old relationship" with the U.S. is "over," while vowing to engage in a renegotiation over a trade agreement.

He spoke to Trump for the first time on Friday since he won the Liberal leadership this month with 86% of the vote.

Trump praised the phone conversation as "extremely productive" and said they plan to negotiate on politics and business issues that will "end up being great" for both the U.S. and Canada.

Carney's office released a statement afterward that said, "The Prime Minister informed the President that his government will implement retaliatory tariffs to protect Canadian workers and our economy, following the announcement of additional U.S. trade actions on April 2, 2025," according to Reuters.

