Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says 'old relationship' with US 'is over' amid tension over Trump tariffs

Canadian leader's remarks come amid tension with Trump administration over new tariffs

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
New Canadian PM says Canada ‘will never ever’ be part of the US Video

New Canadian PM says Canada ‘will never ever’ be part of the US

Newly minted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has defiantly rejected any notion that Canada will become America’s 51st state, blasting the idea as "crazy." (Credit: AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday said the "old relationship" with the United States "is over" while vowing to engage in a renegotiation over a trade agreement. 

Carney, 60, who won the Liberal leadership this month with 86% of the vote after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood down, was speaking in Ottawa after meeting the nation’s provincial premiers when he spoke about President Donald Trump's new tariffs. 

CANADA 'RAGE ROOM' LETS VISITORS SMASH TRUMP, VANCE, MUSK PORTRAITS TO RELEASE TARIFF ANGST

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with the media on Parliament Hill after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. relations and national security in Ottawa on Thursday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

"The old relationship we had with the United States, based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperations, is over," he told reporters. "The time will come for a broad renegotiation of our security and trade relationship."

Carney's remarks didn't specify the future of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which was renegotiated during Trump's first term in office.

Carney said what the U.S. will do next "is unclear." 

CANADA’S NEW PM AND TRUMP CRITIC MARK CARNEY ACCUSED OF BEING OUT OF TOUCH WITH THE 'COMMON MAN'

President Trump and Mark Carney

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (Getty Images)

"What is clear is that we as Canadians have agency. We have power. We are masters in our own home," he said. "We control our destiny. We can give ourselves much more than any foreign government, including the United States, can ever take away."

Trump's tariffs and remarks about making Canada the 51st state have unsettled Canadian leaders and upset many Canadians. 

Trump says US 'subsidizes' its '51st state,' Canada Video

On Wednesday, Trump said that he would impose a 25% tariff on imports of foreign-made cars, a move intended to boost the U.S. auto industry. He paused the tariffs on goods covered by the USMCA.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.