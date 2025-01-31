Expand / Collapse search
White House

White House to impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China due to ‘invasion of illegal fentanyl’

The US will implement 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, and a 10% tariff on China starting Saturday

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published | Updated
Canadian diplomats to meet with Trump team at Mar-a-Lago to talk tariffs Video

Canadian diplomats to meet with Trump team at Mar-a-Lago to talk tariffs

FOX Business' Cheryl Casone reports on the meetings as 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary proposes 'erasing' the U.S.-Canada border and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces calls to resign.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Donald Trump will execute tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China starting Saturday.

Trump’s economic plan during his campaign called for extending the 2017 tax cuts and imposing tariffs ranging from 10% to 20% on all imported goods. For countries like China, that number could go up to 60%.

TRUMP TREASURY PICK: EXTENDING TRUMP TAX CUTS ‘SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT ECONOMIC ISSUE’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at her first press briefing.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds her first news conference at the White House on Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

These countries will face these tariffs because they have allowed an "unprecedented invasion of illegal fentanyl that is killing American citizens," according to Leavitt. 

"The president will be implementing tomorrow a 25% tariff on Mexico, 25% tariffs on Canada, and a 10% tariff on China for the illegal fentanyl they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans," Leavitt told reporters Friday. "These are promises made and promises kept."

CANADA READIES TRUMP TARIFFS RESPONSE: 'IN A TRADE WAR, THERE ARE NO WINNERS'

Justin Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall on Dec. 20, 2024, in Ottawa, Canada.  (Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images)

While Canadian President Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canada was prepared to respond to any tariffs executed, Leavitt said that the tariffs are not expected to spark a trade war with Canada and that Trump would respond to Trudeau in "due time." 

"The president is intent on doing this," Leavitt said. "And I think Justin Trudeau would be wise to talk to President Trump directly before pushing outlandish comments like that to the media."

When asked if Mexico, Canada or China could offer any concessions to remove these new tariffs, Leavitt said Trump would decide at a later date. 

"If the president at any time decides to roll back those tariffs, I'll leave it to him to make that decision," Leavitt said. "The president is intent on ensuring that he effectively implements tariffs while cutting inflation costs for the American people." 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

