Donald Trump

Trump holds 'extremely productive call' with Canadian prime minister: 'We agree on many things'

It's the first time Trump and Carney have spoken

Greg Norman
Published
Trump called U.S.-Canada border an 'artificial line' during Oval Office exchange Video

Trump called U.S.-Canada border an 'artificial line' during Oval Office exchange

President Donald Trump called the U.S.-Canada border an ‘artificial line’ while also declining to say whether Canada would lean right or left if it became a state.

President Donald Trump said he held an "extremely productive call" with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday. 

"I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney, of Canada. It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. 

It was the first time the two leaders have spoken. On Thursday, Carney said the "old relationship" with the U.S. "is over" while vowing to engage in a renegotiation over a trade agreement.  

Carney, 60, who won the Liberal leadership this month with 86% of the vote after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood down, was speaking in Ottawa after meeting the nation’s provincial premiers. 

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER MARK CARNEY SAYS ‘OLD RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US ‘IS OVER’ 

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with the media on Parliament Hill following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations and National Security in Ottawa on Thursday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

"The old relationship we had with the United States, based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperations, is over," he told reporters. "The time will come for a broad renegotiation of our security and trade relationship." 

CANADA EXPLOITING ‘LOOPHOLE’ HURTING US DAIRY FARMERS AMID TRUMP TARIFFS, SENATORS SAY 

President Donald Trump speaks during Cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"What is clear is that we as Canadians have agency. We have power. We are masters in our own home," he also said.  

President Trump and Mark Carney

President Donald Trump, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. (Getty Images)

"We control our destiny. We can give ourselves much more than any foreign government, including the United States, can ever take away," Carney added. 

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

