Canadian police make plea as Ambassador Bridge traffic nightmare continues: LIVE UPDATES

Liberal Party lawmaker breaks ranks with Trudeau, scolds his response to coronavirus, protests

In a speech to Canadian parliament Tuesday, Joël Lightbound, a Liberal lawmaker from Quebec and member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political party, took swipes at the PM for his government's current handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Ottawa trucker protests.

"I’ve heard from people worried that those making the decisions seem at times to have been blind to the fact that we’re not all equal for lockdowns that not everyone can earn a living on a Macbook at the cottage," Lightbound said in an apparent reference to Rideau College in Ottawa, where Trudeau lives.

"I think it’s time to stop dividing Canadians, to stop pitting one part of the population against another," he added, a day after Trudeau described the protesters occupying Ottawa as "a few people shouting and waving swastikas."

Lightbound, according to a translation of his speech by the National Post, said he wanted the protesters to leave Ottawa -- but also indicated that the Canadian government led by Trudeau should provide a "roadmap" as to when current coronavirus restrictions in Canada could end.

The Liberal lawmaker said Canadians are becoming "confused when they see countries around the world like Ireland, Sweden, Norway, the Czech Republic, Brazil, Denmark, Spain and the U.K., who have either dropped almost all restrictions or fast moving in that direction. All countries, I note, with lower vaccination rates than us.

"Now while folks are hearing and seeing all of this, they’re left rightfully wondering, ‘where the hell are we heading here in Canada?’" Lightbound asked.