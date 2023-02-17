Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Controversies
Published

Canadian trans teacher with giant prosthetic breasts reportedly seen dressed as a man outside of school

The Canadian teacher who's made international headlines was allegedly seen without her Z-cup

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Attorney Rishi Bandhu shares how parents are trying to stop trans teacher from wearing Z-cups in class Video

Attorney Rishi Bandhu shares how parents are trying to stop trans teacher from wearing Z-cups in class

Rishi Bandhu shares why parents are considering a lawsuit to stop a trans teacher from wearing large prosthetic breasts to school on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' 

The transgender Ontario high school shop teacher who has received international attention for wearing giant prosthetic breasts in class apparently dresses much more casually at home. 

The teacher, who has made headlines for sporting a blonde wig and a Z-cup artificial chest, was reportedly spotted by a neighbor dressed as a man.

"After shopping at a department store and pet supplies shop dressed as a woman, [the teacher] headed home to get changed and emerged dressed as a man 30 minutes later," The New York Post wrote Friday. 

TUCKER CARLSON GUEST DRESSES AS TRANS TEACHER WITH GIANT PROSTHETIC BREASTS TO RIDICULE ONTARIO SCHOOL DRAMA

The teacher was reportedly spotted in the neighborhood wearing "men’s sweatpants, trainers, a gray T-shirt and a navy puffer vest without breasts, makeup, glasses or wig."

TRANS TEACHER WITH GIANT PROSTHETIC BREASTS/NIPPLES FORCES CANADIAN SCHOOL TO DEMAND DRESS CODE CHANGES

The unnamed neighbor allegedly has seen the teacher more often as a man than an as a transgendered woman. 

These newly-surfaced images will further fuel suspicion from critics that the teacher is gaming the Ontario education system by pulling a controversial stunt versus actually being diagnosed with gender dysmorphia.

A shop teacher in Ontario has made international headlines for wearing prosthetic breasts to school. 

A shop teacher in Ontario has made international headlines for wearing prosthetic breasts to school.  (Tucker Carlson Tonight/Screenshot)

The teacher, whom the district has refused to identify, went viral in September after videos of the giant prosthetic breasts and nipple surfaced. The Canadian teacher works at Oakville Trafalgar High School. 

GREG GUTFELD: PARENTS LAWYER UP OVER TRANSGENDER TEACHER WITH GIANT INFLATABLE BREASTS

The trans teacher sparking international headlines was spotted wearing huge prosthetic breasts at the pool. 

The trans teacher sparking international headlines was spotted wearing huge prosthetic breasts at the pool.  ((Screengrab/ Tucker Carlson Tonight))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some have argued that the district was required by Canadian law to allow the transgender teachers to dress as they please, while others have said the attire is sexual, and therefore extremely inappropriate to be worn around minor children. 

The trustees have requested the dress and decorum policy be presented in a report by March 1, 2023, with an interim report in February 2023.

Fox News' Hannah Grossman contributed to this report. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.