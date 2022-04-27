Rep. Cammack warns Democrats of 'red wave' in midterms: 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said Democrats are going to lose control in the 2022 midterm elections because of the party's support of lax border policies and calls to defund police. Cammack said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that Democrats are playing "stupid games" which will result in a red wave at the polls.

REP. KAT CAMMACK: The issue is that you've got people in Washington who want to defund the police, and then you have an open border policy. And listen, we're going to have a red wave when it comes to elections in November. So this open border policy, this invasion that we're experiencing, this is what I have to say to them: You want to play stupid games, you're going to win stupid prizes.

And in this case, the Democrats are going to lose control. And so they better watch out because the American people, regardless of party, they're feeling the effects of this. This is a national security concern, and it's a crisis. They need to come to the table and close the border down now.

