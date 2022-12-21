California woman found safe after five days missing, investigators credit Fox Nation’s Nancy Grace

A missing 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, California was found alive after five days by investigators, who credited Fox Nation’s Nancy Grace with helping the case remain in headlines across the country.

Aeris Hammock’s disappearance grabbed the attention of Grace, who covered the story during a recent installment of the Fox Nation show "Crime Stories."

Grace featured Charles Hammock, Aeris’ father, on the show and put him in contact with USPA Nationwide Security rescue expert Brian Fitzgibbons. The pair created a tip line for people with potential information about Aeris’ disappearance.

Not long after, Hammock and Fitzgibbons received a tip that allowed investigators, in coordination with the police, to track down Aeris’ location and confirm her safety, Mediaite reported.

Fitzgibbons said the media coverage established by Grace was the "key ingredient" in locating the missing woman.

"Nancy Grace covering Aeris’ disappearance was what kept her story alive with local news outlets," he said.

"The team from USPA provided us a true reminder that there are good people left in the world," Hammock chimed in.

On Tuesday, Grace said about the case: "As we approach Christmas especially, I am so grateful Crime Stories could help bring Aeris back. I don’t know what she is living through, but I’m so relieved she could be helped. I’m so blessed to have a wonderful team at FOX Nation and Crime Online, all of us committed to fighting crime and finding missing people every single day."

Police initially said Hammock was last seen on Dec. 9 in south Sacramento after she left her parents’ home in Roseville in a gray Mustang. The department circulated an image of Hammock around the time of her disappearance from a Ring camera security footage.

Hammock appeared to be searching for someone while pacing up and down an alley. The woman’s neighbors told FOX40 they saw Hammock looking for someone by the name of "Chris."

Her parents began looking for her later that night when she did not return home. They located her vehicle in a neighborhood cul-de-sac near Gunther’s Ice Cream. Hammock’s keys, wallet, identification and phone were all found inside the vehicle.

Many text messages, emails, and voicemails appeared to have been deleted from the phone.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed on Dec. 14 that Hammock was found safe.