California is 'ablaze' and liberal policies are making it worse each year, says Miranda Devine

Democratic politicians are forcing a liberal ideology on California that has resulted in worsening wildfires, columnist Miranda Devine said Friday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Devine said that California Democrats' plan to fight wildfires isn't working because they're kowtowing to radical ideals.

There are currently 12 active wildfires in the state and 850,000 residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties that are still under a critical fire weather warning.

NORTHERN CA FIRES BLAMED ON UTILITY PG&E AMID POWER CUTOFFS, FIRE OFFICIALS SAY

Gov. Gavin Newsom claims capitalism and climate change are to blame. "It's more than just climate change, and it is climate change. But, it's more than that. As it relates to PG&E (Pacific Gas and Electric Company), it's about dog-eat-dog capitalism meeting climate change. It's about corporate greed meeting climate change," he said during an October speech in Los Angeles.

In a new New York Post op-ed titled "Mismanagement, stubbornness have set California ablaze," Devine writes that "green obstinacy" and unwillingness to burn trees is a "self-fulfilling prophecy."

"They warn of cataclysmic climate change if we don't suddenly remove the cheap, fossil-fueled energy on which this nation's economic prosperity was founded," she wrote. "Then they work against any sensible management of California's forests that would reduce the severity of routine regular wildfires."

"So, what they do is they force all their ideology onto the electricity generator. And so, they have to have 60 percent renewables by 2030. They have to compensate low-income people because, of course, now California has some of the high electricity prices in the country. And, they're just piled on top of [a] Green Deal, that this poor company has to try and satisfy their masters on," she explained to Doocy. "And, in the end, they go broke."

She added that PG&E is being sued by people whose homes were damaged by the fires in 2018.

"So, you've got the largest state in the country --the seventh biggest economy in the world: it's like a third world country -- with no power and it's ablaze," she said.

Devine said that because "every tree" is treated as "sacred," they become tinder: "There's so much fuel on the ground, they become these incredible explosive fires. Instead of just going through, as every wildfire expert does, and burn it regularly to keep it under control."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Then, ironically the carbon emissions from the wildfires are the equivalent of the entire carbon emissions from the entire state for the entire year, said Devine.

"It backfires, but they don't care," she said. "They're like the arsonists coming back to admire their handiwork."