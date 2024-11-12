California teacher lashes out at student wearing Trump hat on Election Day, calls for 'security' to remove him

A California high school teacher lashed out at a student wearing a Trump hat in his classroom on Election Day, saying he was "voting for a freaking rapist" and calling for "security" to come remove the student from his classroom.

Corey DeAngelis, senior fellow for the American Culture Project, obtained an audio recording of the incident, which happened at Chino High School in southern California on November 5.

"A child molester, huh? Vote for that freaking rapist," the teacher says to the student in a clip posted to X. "I have a daughter, three nieces, and he'd rape them, and people are voting for him. Christians are voting for him, a bunch of losers. Fake Christians."

"Just do the warm-up, I'm p-----. People voting for a freaking rapist and I'm p----- off," he continued. "I don't care, fire the hell out of me. I'm fighting for my daughter, my nieces, their rights."

"Turn it off and go back to your freaking seat now! Go!" he shouted at the student before making a phone call to remove the student from the classroom.

"Can you send security up? I have a boy who has a Trump hat on and I'm not going to tolerate it today," he said.

"I don't care if you have a Harris hat or a Trump hat, you're out of here. You know better. Then tell [Principal] Miller 'I should have the right to vote for a rapist and a child molester,' go for it. I don't give a F!" the teacher continues to berate the student.

"Tell [Principal] Miller that you're allowed to wear a freaking rapist hat. Go for it!" he challenged the student. "Tell your mom. Get out of my class. You can't take a teacher that stands up for girls' rights."

The teacher continues to rant that voters wanted to "get rid of 20 million immigrants" but Trump should actually leave the country because Native Americans "own this land."

A spokesperson for the district said it is currently investigating the incident and determining any "potential disciplinary action."

"The District is currently investigating the audio recording of the Chino High School teacher and his conduct with students following last week's election. While the District cannot provide details regarding the teacher and potential disciplinary action, District administrators are working with school site personnel to ensure that students are provided with an educational environment where their learning and wellbeing remain the priority," Chino Valley Unified School District said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Another California high school teacher was put on administrative leave after tearing into Trump and his supporters in an election rant last week.

Former University of Kansas professor Phillip Lowcock was also placed on leave last month after making a violent threat about men not supporting a female presidential candidate. The college reported that he has since left the university.