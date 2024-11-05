Universities come under fire for canceling classes, providing safe spaces to students upset by Trump's victory

Reports that several universities across the nation canceled classes and provided safe spaces for students to recover from the presidential election prompted a wave of criticism that these schools aren't preparing students for the "real world."

Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. , drew mockery on social media after news broke the college invited students to a "self-care suite" on Wednesday to recover from the stress of the 2024 presidential election.

Students at Georgetown's McCourt School of Public Policy were reportedly offered treats like "milk and cookies" and "hot cocoa" as well as "Lego" toys and "Coloring and Mindfulness Exercises" to get their minds off the election results.

"Seriously, @Georgetown? We all know that it’s not conservative students who want the daycare experience. Stop coddling leftists who can’t handle reality," Defense of Freedom Institute spokesperson Angela Morabito wrote on X.

Another elite school reportedly canceled classes and lessened course requirements on Wednesday in response to President-elect Trump's victory.

The Harvard Crimson reported that several courses in the Sociology, Math and General Education Departments at Harvard University canceled classes that day, made attendance optional or extended assignment deadlines.

Economics lecturer Maxim Boycko reportedly told students during his "Intermediate Microeconomics" course that in-class quizzes would be optional on Wednesday and that students could take time off if they needed to process the election results.

"As we recover from the eventful election night and process the implications of Trump’s victory, please know that class will proceed as usual today, except that classroom quizzes will not be for credit," Boycko wrote in an email obtained by the Crimson. "Feel free to take time off if needed."

The student newspaper noted that several professors postponed exams or lightened students' assignments after Trump's win in 2016 as well.

The school's reaction prompted fierce criticism from academics and Harvard graduates on social media.

"Fellow academics: This is nuts. Stop doing this. It makes you look like an out-of-touch crazy person. It further erodes respect for higher ed and trust in academic research. And it’s not good for your students," William J. Luther, Associate Professor of Economics at Florida Atlantic University, wrote on X.

"Do you know how many classes Harvard cancelled after October 7th? Zero," Harvard graduate Shabbos Kestenbaum wrote on X. "Ivy League universities are incubators of antisemitism, radicalism, and intellectual and moral bankruptcy. Tax the endowments. End federal funding. Abolish DEI."

On the other side of the country, in Tacoma, Washington, The University of Puget Sound announced a full week of "self-care" election activities to stressed students.

Students were invited to stroll in a "walkable labyrinth" with "calming lighting and music;" "recharge" their mental health in an arts and crafts corner; or make a collage in a "supportive space for election processing." Other events on the week's schedule included "support spaces" exclusively for LGBTQ students and students of color to talk about their election anxiety.

At the University of Oregon, "Quacktavious the Therapy Duck," baby therapy goats and therapy dogs were brought to campus "to promote well-being and lessen anxiety" for students, according to the school's event calendar and first reported by Campus Reform.

Students at Virginia Tech could play with therapy dogs, do arts and crafts or join a "guided stretching" class as part of the school's Election Day activities organized by the counseling center.

A full day of "self-care" activities, including yoga classes, "restorative dialogue," and therapy dog "pawfice" hours was offered to process the election results on Wednesday at the college.

The University of Michigan School of Social Work invited students to attend various post-election events, including an "empowering art therapy workshop" to "process the emotions stirred up by the election season."

At Michigan State University, an "MSU" professor went viral after canceling her class to "grieve" about the election.

"I am cancelling class today to grieve the presidential election results," Borah wrote in a notice later shared on social media. "As a queer, immigrant woman of color, I cannot, in good conscience, go on about my day like everything is alright."

"This is a major historical event that we are witnessing," she continued. "I hope you take this time to take care of yourself." The professor also promised not to discriminate against any of her students for their political beliefs.

The professor's page was taken down from the university website. MSU told Fox News Digital they were aware and were addressing the incident internally.

Campus Reform correspondent Emily Sturge told Fox News Digital that these schools were not equipping students for the "real world."

"Democratic elections are not traumatic, they are a privilege that not all countries allow. We're headed down a very problematic path: universities are producing a generation that can’t face the uncertainties and challenges of life," Sturge told Fox News Digital.

"These activities belong at a day care, not an institution of higher learning. Life is hard. It’s full of hard work, hurt feelings, sadness, and tragedy. Our great-grandparents fought through WWII with sacrifice and grit – not with coloring books or puppy petting. They faced obstacles and opposition head on. Universities need to return to preparing the next generation to not only survive in the real world, but to thrive," she continued.

Some university officials are defending the election activities, arguing we are living in an unprecedented time of division.

"I do think the rhetoric that goes around [during] the elections, with the past few election cycles, is really different from what I grew up with… we’re constantly hearing messages that are ‘If you don’t do it this way, everything is over,’" Kelly Brown, the director of counseling, health and wellness services at the University of Puget Sound, told Inside Higher Ed.

"I don’t think of it as coddling. I think of it as paying attention to the environment around us," she added.

It's not just colleges who have come under fire for their post-election practices.

Students at the pre-K to 12th grade private school, the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in New York, who felt too emotionally distressed the day after the election were excused from classes, the New York Times reported. Excused absences were permitted on Wednesday for students who felt unable to "fully engage in classes."

In addition, no homework would be assigned on Election Day, no student assessments would be given on Wednesday, and psychologists would be available to provide counseling, the New York Times reported ahead of Election Day.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, whose two sons once attended the elite school, accused the institution of coddling students.

"This is why the kids hated it," Seinfeld told The New York Times. "What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people? To encourage them to buckle. This is the lesson they are providing, for ungodly sums of money."

Georgetown University and Harvard did not respond to requests for comment.

Fox News' Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.