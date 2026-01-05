California Post will launch on January 26, bringing ‘new era of common sense and accountability’ to state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The California Post, a sister publication to the New York Post, will officially arrive on January 26, the company announced on Monday.

The much-hyped paper will aim to bring a "new era of common sense and accountability" to the Golden State with seven-days-a-week digital and print offerings. The California Post will operate as a separate entity under the New York Post Media Group but will strive to use the familiar "plain-spoken journalism" as its corporate sibling.

"It’s time to hold the powerful to account and start fighting for hard-working Californians," California Post editor-in-chief Nick Papps said when announcing the launch date.

"The California Post will be a game-changer across news, sports, opinion and entertainment," Papps added. "This is a massive year for California from elections for LA mayor, governor and the midterms to the Super Bowl, Soccer World Cup and our World Series champion Dodgers as they defend their title. It will be a defining year for this great state — and the California Post will be in the middle of it all."

When the California Post was announced last year, the New York Post Media Group said it would offer readers "a unique and indispensable combination of fearless, common-sense journalism, celebrity and entertainment news, world-class sports reporting and the legendary covers people expect from The New York Post—but from a distinctly Californian perspective."

Papps said the paper has since "assembled a crack team of reporters" at the new newsroom on the Fox Lot in Century City.

"Their mission is, tell the stories others won’t or can’t," Papps said.

"And vitally, to bring a common-sense approach to the issues we cover and how we cover them," Papps continued. "We will be proudly representing the values of everyday hard-working Californians. They will be at the center of all we do, not the elites, the powerful or the corrupt."

The California Post will offer content that will appear across multiple platforms and formats, including mobile and desktop sites, video, audio, social media and a daily print edition.

"From January 26, we will be setting the agenda, entertaining and disrupting the status quo. Already, the reaction to our arrival and investment in journalism in this state has been so positive," Papps said. "People are tired of legacy media, they want change, and that change starts on January 26."