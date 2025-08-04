New York Post expands west with California edition planned for early 2026

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Post Media Group will launch a new venture in 2026 called The California Post, the company announced on Monday.

The California Post will offer readers "a unique and indispensable combination of fearless, common-sense journalism, celebrity and entertainment news, world-class sports reporting and the legendary covers people expect from The New York Post—but from a distinctly Californian perspective," according to the announcement.

"Los Angeles and California surely need a daily dose of The Post as an antidote to the jaundiced, jaded journalism that has sadly proliferated. We are at a pivotal moment for the city and the state, and there is no doubt that The Post will play a crucial role in engaging and enlightening readers, who are starved of serious reporting and puckish wit," News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson said in a statement.

"I am also pleased that Keith Poole’s remit is expanding, as he will now be responsible for covering not just New York, but California, the U.S., the world and, perhaps, Mars," Thompson continued.

The California Post, which will be headquartered in Los Angeles, will offer content that will appear across multiple platforms and formats, including mobile and desktop sites, video, audio, social media and a daily print edition.

"This is the next manifestation of our national brand," Post editor-in-chief Keith Poole said.

"California is the most populous state in the country, and is the epicenter of entertainment, the AI revolution and advanced manufacturing—not to mention a sports powerhouse. Yet many stories are not being told, and many viewpoints are not being represented. With The California Post, we will bring a common-sense, issue-based approach to metropolitan journalism," Poole continued. "We’ll tell the stories that our readers care about the most, but others overlook, and we’ll do so with clarity and our trademark conviction, across print, digital and the platforms where audiences live today."

The California Post will operate as a separate entity under the New York Post Media Group and will launch in early 2026. NYPMG has appointed News Corp veteran Nick Papps as The California Post’s Editor-in-Chief.

"I am also thrilled to welcome Nick Papps to The Post family," Poole said. "Nick has a keen sense for the stories that matter, an understanding of what makes Los Angeles tick and the ability to apply The Post’s unique voice to this vibrant market."

New York Post Media Group CEO Sean Giancola said Post content is already read "everywhere from the corner store to the corner office," and the new venture will expand the group’s reach.

"We are trusted by millions for our direct and plain-spoken approach to news, and The New York Post has been the voice of the people in New York for 200 years. California is a vibrant, dynamic market where our unique journalistic ethos will resonate and engage audiences in meaningful ways," Giancola said.