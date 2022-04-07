Texas police official says Gov. Abbott sending clear 'zero tolerance' message to Biden admin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lt. Chris Olivarez from the Texas Department of Public Safety joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan to send illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. Lt. Olivarez explained the move, which will voluntarily send migrants who were previously processed, will send a message that Texas has "zero tolerance" for releasing illegal immigrants into border communities.

LT. CHRIS OLIVAREZ: The governor was very clear yesterday when he made that announcement, and that's just an example of strong leadership by not only standing up for Texans in law enforcement, but also taking a stance against the federal government by sending a clear message that the state of Texas has zero tolerance, and we are no longer going to tolerate the mass releasing of illegal immigrants into border communities because it puts a strain on resources. … Behind that announcement is to relieve some of those the strain on resources, the local border community, but especially for our federal partners. U.S. Border Patrol, because they are so overwhelmed right now and the processing facilities are at capacity. That's why you're seeing mass releasing of illegal immigrants into border communities.

