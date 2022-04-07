Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Texas police official says Gov. Abbott sending clear 'zero tolerance' message to Biden admin

Governor Abbott announces plan to send migrants to D.C.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
DPS official on Texas taking steps to address the ending of Title 42 Video

DPS official on Texas taking steps to address the ending of Title 42

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez on how Texas is fed up with border policy and Gov. Abbott's next step to bring attention to lawmakers in D.C.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lt. Chris Olivarez from the Texas Department of Public Safety joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan to send illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. Lt. Olivarez explained the move, which will voluntarily send migrants who were previously processed, will send a message that Texas has "zero tolerance" for releasing illegal immigrants into border communities. 

GOP SENATOR BLASTS BIDEN FOR BORDER CRISIS: ‘HUMAN AVALANCHE’ OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IS ON THE WAY'

LT. CHRIS OLIVAREZ: The governor was very clear yesterday when he made that announcement, and that's just an example of strong leadership by not only standing up for Texans in law enforcement, but also taking a stance against the federal government by sending a clear message that the state of Texas has zero tolerance, and we are no longer going to tolerate the mass releasing of illegal immigrants into border communities because it puts a strain on resources. … Behind that announcement is to relieve some of those the strain on resources, the local border community, but especially for our federal partners. U.S. Border Patrol, because they are so overwhelmed right now and the processing facilities are at capacity. That's why you're seeing mass releasing of illegal immigrants into border communities.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:
 

Texas police official applauds Gov. Abbott's move to send migrants to DC Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.