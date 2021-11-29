Former co-worker remembers retired California officer killed protecting Bay Area news crew

A former police officer was fatally shot while protecting a San Francisco Bay Area television news crew covering a smash-and-grab theft.

Colma, California police officer Dawn Marchetti on Monday reacted to her retired colleague Kevin Nishita's death, which was part of a rash of organized retail crime in the region.

"I just know that Kevin was being Kevin and was serving and protecting and guarding reporters covering the story and ultimately shot for that," Marchetti told "Fox & Friends."

SAN FRANCISCO GUARD, A FORMER COP, SHOT AND KILLED PROTECTING NEWS CREW COVERING A SMASH-AND-GRAB

The former police officer was an armed guard for Star Protection Agency and provided security for many reporters in the region.

He was shot in the abdomen during an attempted robbery of KRON-TV’s camera equipment near downtown Oakland on Wednesday, police said.

"We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita. Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues," KRON-TV’s vice president and general manager, Jim Rose, said in a statement issued Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Marchetti described Kevin as a genuinely good and compassionate person. She said she's noticed a rise in crime in the area in recent years, citing multiple "factors."

She added that Kevin always went above and beyond what was necessary.

"He was a great police officer, a great friend, a great co-worker and, you know, he just was always there for anyone for everything. Serving and protecting, that was Kevin. Even in retirement, he continued to want to serve and protect the community, you know. And he continued doing so."

Nishita leaves behind a wife, two children and three grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.