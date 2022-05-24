California jewelry store employees fight off robbers: This is a 'wake-up call'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Employees at a Southern California jewelry store fended off thieves who tried to carry out a smash and grab robbery in an affluent neighborhood in Orange County.

VIDEO SHOWS CALIFORNIA DIAMOND SHOP WORKERS FIGHT OFF SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERS

Sarah Baca and Dallas Baca's parents own Princess Bride Diamonds, and they joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to discuss the brazen incident and how they were able to stop the robbers in their tracks.

"I think this is like our livelihood and… we want California to be great again," Sarah told co-host Todd Piro. "And this is like our home. We want to defend it. I've grown up here my whole entire life."

"It's sad… what the state has come to, but I think with… good people all banding together that… all have the same values, we can turn it around I'm hoping," she continued.

LA HOMEOWNER SHOOTS, KILLS ARMED BURGLAR AFTER HE AND HIS WIFE HEAR FOOTSTEPS OVERNIGHT: DEPUTIES

The brother-sister duo and another store employee were able to stop the thieves by punching and kicking the suspects to deter the attack. It happened over the weekend at the Bella Terra mall in Huntington Beach.

Dallas confirmed if a similar incident took place again, he would do whatever was necessary to thwart the thieves.

"I'd rather get the snot kicked out of me at least trying my best than to just sit in the back and cower if people walk in," Dallas said. "But we're definitely taking this as a little bit of a wake-up call, just going to up our security and everything in the store."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Video footage from the store showed at least four hooded suspects storm into the store with hammers and backpacks in broad daylight.

"We definitely had been worried since the riots when those started and the lootings happened in L.A., and it's just been continuing to migrate down to Orange County," Sarah said. "And we know that it's been happening a lot in our area, and it's just crazy when it actually happens to you."

"But we just really hope that police are able to be funded more so that way they can stop this kind of thing from happening and that criminals are actually prosecuted, so they don't feel so brazen to do this in broad daylight," she continued.