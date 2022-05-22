Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

LA homeowner shoots, kills armed burglar after he and his wife hear footsteps overnight: deputies

One burglary suspect dead; second who fled scene remains at large

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Los Angeles area homeowner took matters into his own hands to defend himself and his wife early Saturday when authorities say he shot and killed one of two suspected burglars who broke into their home overnight.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to reports of a burglary happening around 4 a.m. in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive in Walnut, in eastern Los Angeles County. 

A 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife said they heard footsteps and went to investigate the noise. 

The male homeowner confronted an armed burglar, and a shootout between the two unfolded. The suspect was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported. 

GEORGIA FELON WITH ‘LENGTHY CRIMINAL RECORD’ SHOOTS, KILLS NEIGHBOR WHILE ON ACTIVE PROBATION: POLICE 

This file photo shows a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle at a crime scene. 

This file photo shows a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle at a crime scene.  ((Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

Authorities said the suspect’s handgun was recovered from the scene. 

A second suspect fled the scene and remained at large, the department said. It was not clear if the suspect fled in a vehicle or on foot and no description of the perpetrator was released. 

Neither of the southern California homeowners were hurt as a result of the incident. 

