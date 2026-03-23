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California cemetery removes banner draped over 9/11 memorial advertising new Islamic section after backlash

Cemetery owner says he gave permission for signage but did not authorize it to be placed over the 9/11 installation

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
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A cemetery in the San Francisco Bay Area has removed a banner draped across a 9/11 memorial that advertised a new Islamic section after backlash from the community. 

NBC Bay Area reported that the owner of Memorial Gardens Cemetery said that he recently sold part of the property to a Muslim family, and that "he gave them permission to put up signage but did not authorize them to drape it over the 9/11 installation." 

The owner reportedly had the signage removed, but community residents said that the sign should not have been erected to begin with. 

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cemetery-closeup

Close-up of tombstones in a cemetery.  (Getty Images )

NBC Bay Area reported that Danny Kimmel, a resident of Concord, California, said the banner advertising an Islamic memorial garden draped over the 9/11 memorial was placed in front of the cemetery where his mother was laid to rest.

"I felt a punch to the gut type of thing," he said, according to the report. "To see that sign on that memorial is kind of nutty is my thoughts."

Kimmel’s brother was killed in Vietnam, and he said his mother would be totally against the placement of the banner. 

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The Ground Zero memorial

Colorful flowers are left by mourners at the 9/11 Memorial, offering gifts to remember those killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks on New York City.  (Getty)

"She wouldn’t just roll over — she’d get up and walk," he said.

Violet Kimmel, Danny Kimmel’s sister-in-law, also shared concerns.

"There’s room for everybody, but just have a little respect where you’re going to put your things." 

Fox News Digital reached out to Memorial Gardens Cemetery for comment. 

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September 11 9/11 NYC Tribute in Light

The Tribute in Light seen from Ground Zero in New York City. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

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Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

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