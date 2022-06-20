Caitlyn Jenner: The media ignored Biden's bike fall, but aren't we used to that?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner discussed the gentle media coverage of President Biden's fall off his bike over the weekend contrasted with the harsh headlines about former President Trump's capability. On "Outnumbered" Monday, Jenner noted that the public is familiar with the biased coverage and said the more pressing issue being ignored is Biden's mental energy for the job.

BIDEN HOPS TO PROVE HE'S NOT INJURED AFTER BIKE MISHAP

CAITLYN JENNER: Aren't we kind of used to all of this? It's been going on for the last ten, 20 years, and it's only gotten worse. … It's not about that. It's about his mental fitness, his mental energy. He just doesn't have it. He has a history of being wrong on every subject. He's been in politics for 50 years. He's been on the wrong side of every issue. And unfortunately, now he's president where he's in a position where he has tremendous influence. And yes, the media does ignore it. But at this point, we're kind of used to it. We just have to continue our fight. We cannot just let these things happen anymore. We have to continue to expose to the people exactly what the truth is.

