Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden complained to reporters about negative coverage of his administration: Politico

NBC, CNN and more highlighted turmoil within the Biden White House in recent reports

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Biden appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' after evading reporter interviews for more than 100 days Video

Biden appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' after evading reporter interviews for more than 100 days

Ahead of the Wednesday night interview, the 'Outnumbered' panel reacted to the president chatting with Kimmel after avoiding reporter interviews for more than 100 days.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden slammed reporters during an off-the-record chat aboard Air Force One over some negative coverage of him and his administration, Politico reported Wednesday in the outlet's "West Wing Playbook."

The item noted the White House press corps aboard Air Force One were "surprised and intrigued" after Biden came to their section. The president criticized "the quality and tenor" of the reporting on his administration, according to Politico. 

The president and his family have become frustrated with the press coverage of Biden and believe his work on the job market and economic recovery deserve more credit, the outlet reported.

Joe Biden reportedly told reporters on Air Force One that he was frustrated with the coverage of his administration.

Joe Biden reportedly told reporters on Air Force One that he was frustrated with the coverage of his administration. (Associated Press)

Recent reports from NBC, CNN and Politico highlighted chaos within the White House as the administration continues to struggle to message on inflation, high gas prices and more. 

BIDEN GOES MORE THAN 100 DAYS WITHOUT MAINSTREAM MEDIA INTERVIEW: ‘HIS HANDLERS ARE PETRIFIED'

Politico's Playbook also highlighted the president's lack of media access since taking office. The outlet wrote that Biden's interview with Jimmy Kimmel "spotlights just how few he's actually given."

The president hasn't sat down for one-on-ones with any major news outlets, such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Associated Press or Reuters, according to the outlet. 

President Biden joined Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday for his first interview in over 100 days. 

President Biden joined Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday for his first interview in over 100 days.  (Twitter/@JimmyKimmelLive)

NBC reported at the end of May that the president was angry with his staff for constantly walking back his public statements because he's worried it makes him look weak. 

BIDEN FRUSTRATED WITH AIDES FOR WALKING BACK STATEMENTS, WORRIES HE LOOKS WEAK: REPORT

Politico reported on Monday that the White House was worried about the parallels to former president Jimmy Carter's presidency sticking with Biden as the president deals with record high gas prices and inflation. 

The report also noted Biden's sister Valerie Owens Biden and First Lady Jill Biden feeling that the president was being managed with "kid gloves."

CNN emphasized a divide between White House staffers and the president's inner circle, as well as a "dysfunction" among staffers. 

Biden expressed frustration with the negative media coverage he and his administration have received 

Biden expressed frustration with the negative media coverage he and his administration have received  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday for his first major interview in more than 100 days. Biden joined NBC's Lester Holt on Feb. 10 before the superbowl. 

Biden took aim at Republicans during the late night discussion, saying, "look, this is not your father's Republican Party. This is a MAGA party."

The president also said that the economy was in a good place but noted that inflation was the "bane of our existence." 

He suggested lowering the cost of prescription drugs, childcare and healthcare. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.