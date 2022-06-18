Biden hops to prove he's not injured after bike mishap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden hopped outside church on Saturday evening just hours after falling off of his bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Biden fell off of his bike on Saturday morning after stopping to talk with a group of reporters while on a bike ride with First Lady Jill Biden.

In a statement, the White House said that Biden's foot got caught in the pedal when he tried to take it out during the stop.

"The President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed," a White House official said. "The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family."

While walking out of church on Saturday evening, Biden was asked by a reporter how he was feeling. In response, he began hopping.

"Good, there you go," the reporter said.

Biden waved to a crowd of people gathering on the sidewalk as he entered a car.

After he fell, a child asked the president what it's like being president and running the country.

"Oh it’s like any other job," Biden said. "Some parts are hard."