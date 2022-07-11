Caitlyn Jenner: I don't believe California politicians until I see results

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner joined Martha MacCallum on "The Story" Monday to discuss Brooke Jenkins, the current district attorney of San Francisco after the recall of Chesa Boudin following allegations of soft-on-crime policies leading to violence.

CAITLYN JENNER: You know, when anybody gets in, they're politicians. And they're San Francisco politicians. And I don't believe anything people,, you know, politicians say until I actually see results.

Is she going to have the backing by the government? This is what happened right after Boudin was recalled. This statement, I put it on my cell phone:

"This election does not mean that San Francisco has drifted to the far-right on our approach to criminal justice," Mary Yang, the chair of the recall campaign, said in a statement. "In fact, San Francisco has been a national beacon for progressive criminal justice reform for decades, and we will continue to be there to get new leadership to follow that."

So I hope – I want to see results. To be honest with you, it's the same thing happening down here in San Francisco. By the way, Gascon will be up on a recall. They needed 567,000 signatures. They got over 700,000.

So Gascon will be the next district attorney to go, and we need that. We need to change. We're losing California. We're losing these cities. And it's an absolute shame. California is such a wonderful place with great people.



