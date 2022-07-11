Expand / Collapse search
Olympics
Published

Olympian Kim Glass suffers gruesome injuries after she was attacked in Los Angeles

Kim Glass was an Olympian in 2008 for the US volleyball team

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kim Glass, an Olympic volleyball silver medalist, said over the weekend she was attacked by a homeless man in Los Angeles while she was saying goodbye to a friend.

Glass posted a video on her social media showing her eye bruised and a large gash over the left side of her nose. She said the man had hit her with some kind of metal object.

Kim Glass #10 of the USA greets players for team Brazil before the volleyball match between the USA Women's National Volleyball team and Brazil on June 14, 2008 at Clune Arena at the US Air Force Academy  in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Kim Glass #10 of the USA greets players for team Brazil before the volleyball match between the USA Women's National Volleyball team and Brazil on June 14, 2008 at Clune Arena at the US Air Force Academy  in Colorado Springs, Colorado (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

"As I was leaving lunch, I was outside saying goodbye to a friend and this homeless man ran up. He had something in his hand, he was on the side of the car in the street, and he just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes and as I go to tell my friend I think something is wrong with him, before I knew it a big metal bolt like pipe hit me. It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street," she said.

Glass wrote in an update Sunday she will not need any surgeries and her optometrist said her retina was "solid."

Glass won a silver medal with the U.S. women's volleyball team in 2008. She helped the team to gold medals at the 2011 Grand Prix and NORCECA Championship. 

Kim Glass, #10 of the United States, spikes a shot past Walewska Oliveira, #1, and Shiella Castro, #13 of Brazil, during the women's gold medal volleyball game held at the Beijing Institute of Technology Gymnasium on Day 15 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 23, 2008 in Beijing, China.

Kim Glass, #10 of the United States, spikes a shot past Walewska Oliveira, #1, and Shiella Castro, #13 of Brazil, during the women's gold medal volleyball game held at the Beijing Institute of Technology Gymnasium on Day 15 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 23, 2008 in Beijing, China. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles homeless crisis has been a point of contention within the city. Los Angeles’ top prosecutor George Gascon is facing a recall effort. Wednesday marked the deadline for the group to turn in the collected signatures in order to have them counted and verified. The group must have collected signatures from 10% of registered voters across the county in order to trigger a recall election in November.

The recall group and Gascon's opponents have seized on the effort to paint him as soft on crime amid a crime wave and a series of missteps by his office in recent months. 

Kim Glass attends Maxim Electric Nights presented by DIRECTV at City Market on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kim Glass attends Maxim Electric Nights presented by DIRECTV at City Market on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

In his defense, Gascon has characterized the effort as a political power grab that is attempting to "circumvent the democratic process."

Since this time last year, violent crime in Los Angeles has increased by 8%, while total arrests decreased by nearly 12%, according to the city's police department.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and Jon Michael Raasch contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.