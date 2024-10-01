Byron Donalds spars with 'Breakfast Club' hosts over Harris' economic record: 'You sure you want to go there?'

Rep. Byron Donalds , R-Fla., accused Vice President Kamala Harris of breaking the economy during a heated exchange on "The Breakfast Club," where he sparred with hosts over her role in handling the current inflation plaguing the U.S.

A discussion on Tuesday's episode of the show devolved into a fiery exchange between the lawmaker and the hosts after he blamed Harris for the failed economic policies of the Biden administration.

"I would argue we're not really thriving right now. This inflation, which by the way was brought to us by Kamala Harris, has really slowed people down from being able to excel," Donalds said.

VP HARRIS' TIE-BREAKER VOTES IN THE SENATE WERE KEY TO INFLATION-BOOSTING BIDEN POLICIES: EXPERT

"By Kamala?" host Charlamagne Tha God replied. "She's vice president. There's still a president."

"Oh Charlamagne," Byron said, reminding listeners that Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in 2021.

"She broke the tie that started this inflation that has hurt so many people in our country," Donalds said.

Guest-host Angela Rye dismissed Byron's argument as "not true."

"You sure you want to go there?" the Florida Republican shot back, pulling out a pamphlet of "facts" from his suit jacket to back up his claim as Rye tried to speak over him.

Donalds argued that experts anticipated "massive inflation" if the American Rescue Plan was passed.

"That's what happened," he said.

"The problem we have in our economy today is that prices have gone up massively, wages adjusted for inflation is down, people's pocketbooks are hurting," he continued.

Donalds asked co-host DJ Envy, whether he would hire someone who broke a house to fix more houses.

When Rye wondered how his question was pertinent to the topic at hand, Donalds shot back, "Chill, Angela."

CRITICS BLAST HARRIS' GRASP OF INFLATION, ATTACK ON BUSINESS AHEAD OF POLICY SPEECH: ‘LUNATIC BEHAVIOR’

"She broke the economy," he said of Harris.

"I'm not going to do this, this morning," Rye replied.

"Because I'm bringing facts…so now you don't want to do it anymore? C'mon Angela, that's not right. I want to have a fact-based conversation," Donalds said.

Donalds posted a clip of the exchange on X later Tuesday, writing "Democrat economists warned her it would cause inflation. And it did…It caused 20+% inflation. It created a cost-of-living crisis. It crushed hardworking Americans. Kamala broke our economy."

The Harris campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Biden in the past has called assertions that the American Rescue Plan's substantial spending might have been a cause of the skyrocketing inflation "bizarre," waving away the accusation.

"You could argue whether it had a marginal, minor impact on inflation," he said in 2022. I don’t think it did and most economists do not think it did."

Former President Trump has repeatedly blamed the "massive inflation" on the "Biden-Harris administration."