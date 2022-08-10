BuzzFeed piece ranks J.K. Rowling among 'major villains' like O.J. Simpson, Jim Jones, Benedict Arnold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A BuzzFeed article lumped "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling in with "major villains" of history such as murderous cult leader Jim Jones, infamous traitor Benedict Arnold and even O.J. Simpson because of Rowling's stance on transgenderism.

The BuzzFeed article, "17 Famous People Who Started Out As Heroes But Lived Long Enough To Become Major Villains," by Hannah Marder, noted that Jones "stood up for civil rights when it was really unpopular" before emerging as a cult leader who helped kill 918 people at Jonestown with his murder-suicide pact. It also described how Simpson was a famed football star before he was charged with the brutal murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Arnold betrayed the Continental Army and defected to the British during the Revolutionary War, making his name historically synonymous with treason.

The article also listed Vichy France leader Philippe Petain and disgraced comedian Bill Cosby on the list of disgraced persons before landing on Rowling.

"And finally, J.K. Rowling went from beloved children's author to a TERF after making a number of anti-trans comments, then repeatedly doubling down on them," Marder wrote.

TERFS refers to "trans-exclusionary radical feminists," a term coined to denote individuals who don't support the assertion that trans women are truly women.

Rowling, long an outspoken progressive, has nevertheless earned fierce enemies on her left due to her stance on transgenderism. Last month, Rowling highlighted a blog post authored by the unnamed parents of a learning-disabled girl who attends a special-needs school that apparently implemented "cross-gender intimate care" instead of "same-sex intimate care."

"I'm so bloody angry my hands are shaking. I'm the daughter of a disabled mother, and I've campaigned for the rights of vulnerable children for many years, but I'm still constantly shocked by the cruelty and indifference shown to those who cannot advocate for themselves," Rowling tweeted. "I urge everyone who feels the same way I do on reading this article to contact their MP, as I will certainly be contacting mine and anyone else I know who can stand up to this horror show."

In the article Rowling shared, the parents of the disabled girl named Helen express "disbelief, followed by outrage, and a determination that this policy change should be reversed," referring to the cross-gender intimate care policy at the school, which was apparently meant to offer inclusivity to those who care for disabled students based on the requirements of the U.K.'s 2010 Equality Act.

"Our simple and surely reasonable wish, that our daughter’s intimate care, including menstrual care, should be provided by staff who were female, like her, was at risk of being dismissed," the parents wrote. "Rights on the basis of sex cannot be honored unless the sex of all parties involved is known and recorded."

Rowling said on Twitter that she cannot overstate her "contempt for those supporting policies that endanger extremely vulnerable girls." The world-famous author and philanthropist also mentioned her nonprofit organization, Lumos, which aims to transform child care systems globally and help children based in orphanages or "institutions" find families.

Rowling has faced criticism from progressive pundits over her stance on transgenderism, particularly as it relates to children and women's opportunities, like sports.

In 2020, Rowling made headlines when she tweeted: "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."

The BuzzFeed list of villains also mentioned former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, claiming he’s now thought of as a "Trump lackey" instead of his widely lauded response to the 9/11 attacks.