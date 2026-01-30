Laken Riley’s killer Jose Ibarra returns to court as illegal immigrant requests new trial in student’s murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The illegal immigrant convicted of murdering nursing student Laken Riley is seeking a new trial, returning to court in a case that helped fuel the national immigration debate and led to federal legislation named for the victim.

Jose Ibarra, who is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, is scheduled to appear Friday in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court in Georgia, where a judge will hear arguments from his post-conviction attorneys requesting a new trial.

Judge Patrick Haggard, who presided over the original case and handed down the maximum sentence, will hear the motion.

Ibarra was found guilty on all 10 counts in November 2024 for the Feb. 22, 2024, killing of Riley, 22, who was attacked while running on the University of Georgia campus. Prosecutors said Riley died during a violent struggle with Ibarra.

VULNERABLE DEM'S SUPPORT FOR ALEX PRETTI COLLIDES WITH LAKEN RILEY ACT ANNIVERSARY

Riley was a student at Augusta University’s College of Nursing, which also maintains a campus in Athens, about 70 miles east of Atlanta.

Ibarra’s legal team has already obtained a mental evaluation as part of the appeals process, claiming he was not competent to stand trial. Friday’s hearing focuses on whether alleged errors during the original proceedings justify a new trial.

Media outlets have also been instructed not to show Ibarra entering or exiting the courtroom or appearing in shackles or handcuffs during Friday’s hearing.

LAKEN RILEY'S SISTER SAYS FAMILY HAS 'HOPE' AFTER TRUMP IMMIGRATION CHANGES: 'STILL A LOT TO BE DONE'

Federal immigration authorities previously said Ibarra entered the United States illegally in 2022 and was allowed to remain in the country while his immigration case was pending.

Riley’s murder became a central issue during President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, highlighting concerns about illegal immigration and violent crime. Last year, Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law, which requires the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of violent crimes or theft.

Ibarra is currently serving a life sentence without parole in Georgia state prison.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story.

Fox News' Samanatha Daigle contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.