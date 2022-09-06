Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss hasn't proven she is the next Thatcher: Piers Morgan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host and longtime British journalist Piers Morgan told Fox News he has "serious doubts" newly-minted United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss is the proper figure to take the helm of a "shambolic" Britain upon Boris Johnson's exit.

Morgan, who has also been harshly critical of Johnson, said the Conservative Party's new leader fashions herself as a 21st Century Margaret Thatcher, but must prove herself to the nation.

Following up on a "Piers Morgan: Uncensored" monologue where he condemned the state of Britain – with sewage being pumped into the surrounding sea, energy prices soaring and near double-digit inflation while residents keep a keen eye on the war in eastern Europe – Morgan said the country is a "basket case."

"I have serious reservations that [Truss] is in the same league as Margaret Thatcher, but she is where she is. She is the prime minister. I wish her well. I wanted her to succeed," he said.

"We have multiple problems, massive multiple problems. There's a war in Europe. There's a residual pandemic. There's massive strain on our NHS health system, which is creaking at the seams… And people are poor. They're desperate. They're fearful. Violent crime is surging. And you put it all together."

"We literally have excrement now filling our country," he added. "Britain is in a shambolic state, and we need proper leadership. And the question is, is Liz Truss the right person? I have serious doubts, but we will see."

Morgan said Truss is offering a confident, uplifting message, but added that realistically she has about two years to capitalize on her plans before a federally-mandated deadline of January 28, 2025 for the ruling Conservative Party to call a general election.

At that point, Truss' Conservatives will seek to fend off MP Keir Starmer and his Labour Party for the Prime Ministership; determined by the majority party in Parliament.

"[Truss] is never going to get any of this stuff on energy done before then. All she can do is really put a cap on energy prices right now for the public and try and buy herself some time. But all the stuff about fracking and so on should have been done years ago," Morgan said, criticizing the UK's reliance on foreign oil.

"She wanted this job. And as I said in my monologue last night, if you want it, and you promise you can fix it, you better damn well fix it because Britain needs you to do urgent surgery to heal the problems we have," he said.

Truss, a former foreign secretary for the Johnson government and MP for Southwest Norfolk, defeated Johnson's former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak for the position of party leader.

Morgan has long been an admirer of Queen Elizabeth II and noted the circumstance of Truss traveling to the monarch's Balmoral estate in Scotland to form a government, rather than Elizabeth traveling to London.

He called Elizabeth "remarkable" but said she is also appearing "frail" in public appearances, adding he does not want to think of her eventual passing.

"[W]e have to consider the possibility, first time in my lifetime of potentially another king," Morgan said, as Prince Charles, 73, is slated to succeed his mother as "King Charles III" when the time comes.