New United Kingdom prime minister set to be announced Monday

Former Margaret Thatcher aide Nile Gardiner addressed rumors ahead of Monday's expected announcement of Britain's new prime minister, pointing out UK official Liz Truss' role as a top contender. On "Fox News Live" Sunday, Gardiner said Truss would be "exactly what Britain needs" and sang her praises as a Thatcherite conservative.

ELECTION FOR BORIS JOHNSON'S SUCCEEDER WILL BE A ‘TIGHT CONTEST’: NILE GARDINER

NILE GARDINER: Undoubtedly Liz Truss is heading for Downing Street. She has a huge lead in the Conservative Party leadership contest. She currently has a lead, I think of around 30 percentage points over Rishi Sunak, who is her chief rival to become the next prime minister. Liz Truss I think will be the prime minister to be announced tomorrow. She'll take office on Tuesday and I think she'll be a very strong and robust leader for Great Britain. She is a Thatcherite, a politician with strong conservative principles. She's a tax cutter, she believes in limited government, and reining in government spending as well. I think she'll be exactly what Great Britain needs at this time, a very strong leader on the world stage at home and abroad, and a staunch Thatcherite as well.

