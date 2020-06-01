Brit Hume reacts to Trump remarks: President made 'restoration of order' the goal, 'now it needs to happen'

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "Special Report" Monday that President Trump had set a "pretty strong goal for himself" by committing to bring an end to the riots and violent protests that have rocked dozens of cities across America.

"The president has clearly decided to align himself with those that feel that the restoration of order is job one and everything else is secondary ... ," Hume told host Bret Baier. "It is amazing to see how this will be received. He set a pretty strong goal for himself to end the rioting, restoration of order, and now it needs to happen for this to pan out for him."

TRUMP UNLOADS ON 'WEAK' GOVERNORS OVER PROTEST RESPONSE

Hume was reacting to Trump's announcement in the White House Rose Garden that he is “taking immediate action” and “mobilizing all available federal resources” to stop the riots and looting, threatening to deploy the military if states don’t send in the National Guard to protests.

Trump made the comments over the sound of teargas being deployed in Lafayette Park, just a few hundred yards away from where he spoke, as police in riot gear and horseback moved protesters away from the vicinity.

"I never thought I would see this moment where the president [is] speaking in the Rose Garden and the sights and sounds you describe [are] just across the street," Hume told Baier. "Just when we thought this year, this amazing year, could not become more tumultuous, it now has."

TRUMP VOWS TO MOBILIZE FEDERAL RESOURCES TO END RIOTS

Hume later stated that those responsible for hijacking peaceful protests and organizing the violence have turned a country united in shock and outrage over the death of George Floyd into a further divided one.

"We saw this hideous image of this man having his neck stepped onto his death. I think America was united about that," he said, "but what we are seeing now is not uniting but dividing and this is the contribution that those who have turned this into looting and rioting have made against, one might suppose, the cause they claim they are supporting. It is damaging to that cause."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.