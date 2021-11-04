Brit Hume rips media, left-wing pundits for denying CRT is taught in Virginia schools: 'Baloney'

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume on Wednesday went after those denying that critical race theory (CRT) was being taught in Virginia schools, arguing there was ample evidence the controversial subject influences what's being taught, despite there not being an actual curriculum or textbook.

During an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Hume attributed the victory of Republican Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin in Tuesday's gubernatorial election to his stance on social issues like opposing CRT, and expressed his agreement that it shouldn't have any influence in schools.

"There's an argument about this whole question of critical race theory in this particular political race. And on one side – I heard it all day today, I saw it everywhere … ‘critical race theory is not taught in Virginia schools.’ The AP and NBC are saying it. It's being said everywhere on the left," Hume told host Tucker Carlson.

CNN'S VAN JONES CONTINUES PUSHING CLAIM THAT CRITICAL RACE THEORY CONCERNS AMOUNT TO RACIAL ‘DOG-WHISTLING’

"In fact, however, there is ample evidence that critical race theory very much influences and is injected into what is being taught in those schools, and these parents knew that," he added.

Hume suggested that kids being home during the pandemic and parents getting a closer look at what their kids were learning might have been what brought the issue into the spotlight.

"The parents were right, and Youngkin was right, and the left and Terry McAuliffe and the rest of them were wrong on the facts. And as a result, people weren’t going to vote for somebody who didn’t think there was a problem," Hume said, adding that Democratic claims Republicans were the ones to inject race into the election were "baloney."

LIBERAL MEDIA SCOLDED FOR ‘FOAMING AT THE MOUTH OVER IMAGINARY WHITE SUPREMACY’ DURING ELECTION COVERAGE

"Critical race theory itself injects race into the lives of our schoolchildren. It should never have any influence let alone being taught," he said.

"You can say technically, Tucker, it's not being taught in the sense that volumes have been written on critical race theory and it's not been handed out as a textbook, but its influence and its tenets are in those schools."

Throughout the Virginia election, and in the immediate aftermath, a number of media outlets and pundits continued to push the claim that CRT was not taught in Virginia schools, including a CNN reporter covering the Youngkin campaign on the night of his election victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP