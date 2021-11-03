Liberal media scolded for ‘foaming at the mouth over imaginary White supremacy’ during election coverage

The liberal media spent Election Night referring to Glenn Youngkin’s messaging in Virginia as "dog whistle" racism, claiming critical race theory doesn’t exist and blaming GOP success on White supremacy, but critics from the right feel liberals need to accept that "the race card is dead" and find other ways to win elections.

"The left needs to stop foaming at the mouth over imaginary White supremacy and face facts: Their ideas suck, and the American people hate them," Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock told Fox News Digital.

Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race to become the first Republican elected to the office since 2009, causing a furor on liberal networks.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar told viewers that some of Youngkin’s messaging was "dog whistle racism." On MSNBC alone, Nicolle Wallace insisted critical race theory isn’t real, political analyst Cornell Belcher called CRT a strategy to "drive up the White vote," Joy Reid declared "education" is "code for white parents don't like the idea of teaching about race," contributor Jason Jackson complained that Youngkin had to spend months convicting people "he was not a fire-breathing horns out of his skull racist" and Reid claimed a lot of Americans don’t want to bother learning the history of racism.

MSNBC also published a column headlined, "Glenn Youngkin’s victory proves White ignorance is a powerful weapon," which said his campaign discovered that this contingent of angry, willfully ignorant White people was the key ingredient needed to elect a GOP governor in Virginia for the first time since 2009."

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell feels the behavior of the liberal media proves the Democratic playbook is quite simple.

"Ignore the truth and try to play the race card," Terrell told Fox News Digital.

"Critical race theory is real. Virginia parents had a legitimate concern regarding the curriculum in their schools. Democrats will never stop playing the race card because without it there would be no Democratic Party," Terrell said. "It is the only way they can bamboozle and/or trick minorities to stay with the party."

Terrell said left-wing pundits like Reid and Wallace failed to offer facts when spouting liberal talking points.

"They provide their opinions and their propaganda that racism is around and the Republican Party is the party of the White Supremacy," Terrell said.

"The Democratic Party is running scared. Their current playbook of racism, defund the police and critical race theory is a prescription for disaster with a 2022 midterms. I don’t expect them to abandon their playbook but they need to retool it or else it would be a total disaster for the 2022 election," Terrell added. "In reality the race card is dead, the problem is the Democrats just don’t believe it."

Former ESPN anchor and left-wing writer Jemele Hill declared, "It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy."

Murdock pointed out that people like Hill and the plethora of MSNBC pundits conveniently forgot that minorities won elections on Tuesday, too.

"The same ‘White nationalists’ who elected Republican Glenn Youngkin governor of Virginia voted for Republican Winsome Sears, a Black woman, as lieutenant governor," Murdock said. "How racist! They also elected Republican Jason Miyares, a Hispanic man, as their next attorney general. What bigots!"

Indeed, Sears and Miyares were victorious.

Sears delivered a patriotic speech as she claimed victory in her race to become the first woman and woman of color to be elected Virginia's lieutenant governor.

"I'm telling you that what you are looking at is the American dream," Sears said during her victory speech that MSNBC and CNN didn’t air live.

Liberal Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali tweeted, "Whiteness remains undefeated. Let's wait and see who those white suburban voters went for tonight in Virginia. Any guesses?"

Ali was quickly reminded that Sears was victorious but MSNBC contributor Dr. Jason Johnson came to his rescue.

"You can align yourself with ‘Whiteness’ as a world view and still be a non-White person," Johnson responded to a critic of Ali.

"The idea that this election is a sort of a white supremacist reaction is unbelievable because these voters voted for Joe Biden, you know, last year," author Kenny Xu told Fox News Digital. "So that means they switched, you know, and unless people are willing to go out on a limb and say, This is a White supremacist reaction to that,’ that doesn't make any sense to me."

Kenny Xu is the president of the nonprofit Color Us United, an organization "created to speak out against those who want to divide America." He also wrote "An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy," which combats the notion that America is a racist nation.

Xu noted that Black voters and parents are just as concerned with education as White voters, while immigrant groups including Asian and Latino Americans largely oppose critical race theory.

"They wouldn't immigrate to a country that they believe was so racist against them that it's going to put them down on the basis of skin color," he said. "I think that’s in stark contrast to the idea that this is a White supremacist reaction."

Xu said calling Republicans racists is "the oldest trick in the book" and Democrats clearly hope to formulate a narrative that "the power structure of America is still heavily skewed towards Whites and that Whites are actually secret racists" before 2022 midterm elections.

"They said that Youngkin’s campaign was like a dog whistle to White supremacist tendencies by talking about parents’ rights," Xu said. "What about Black parents’ rights? What about Asian parents’ rights? Why do they think it's only White people's rights that they're talking about?"

Meanwhile, Virginia wasn’t the only state with elections on Tuesday. Michelle Wu became the first woman and person of color elected as mayor of Boston, Aftab Pureval became the first Asian mayor of Cincinatti, Eric Adams was elected as the second Black mayor of New York City and ex-federal prosecutor Alvin Bragg will become the first Black person to lead the Manhattan district attorney's office. The liberal media largely ignored minority candidates who were victorious.

"In New Jersey, Republican Jack Ciattarelli may beat incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy. Both of them are White," Murdock said. "Did the racists flip a coin to pick between these two White men, and then line up behind the one of Italian, rather than Irish, stock?

