Brian Kilmeade: How the Biden administration is 'gaslighting' Americans

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade explained how the Biden administration is "gaslighting" American citizens in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: For the last 25 years as an anchor at Fox, I've been accustomed to debating policy with intelligent people, digging into different issues on opposite sides on all things. But since the president hired his posse to take over Washington, the debate has shifted from policy to reality. The Biden administration is gaslighting America — not only with their ill-conceived agenda, but they are trying to make us believe that what we actually see and are experiencing is not happening at all.

Take, for example, the border… His wrong reality show has Texas Gov. Abbott desperate, busing thousands of illegal immigrants into Washington, D.C., into New York, into Chicago to show you that the crisis they are facing is real, even though they don't want to talk about it.

