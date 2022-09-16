Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Published

AOC suggests Texas Gov. Abbott should retire after transporting migrants to Washington DC

Over 100 migrants were sent to D.C. Thursday morning from Eagle Pass, Texas as the crisis at the southern border worsens

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to suggest Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should retire after he orchestrated the transportation of dozens of migrants to Washington, D.C.

The New York Democrat, who was also the recipient of migrants after Abbott bused some to her state from Texas last month, claimed the ongoing busing of people points to the governor "struggling" to run his own state. And maybe he should consider other employment, she said.

"I remember how folks stepped up to help Texans when you left them cold and hungry during the freeze. We will welcome these families too. They have so much to offer," Ocasio-Cortez said, referencing the February 2021 power crisis caused by three severe winter storms.

  • Migrant buses from Texas arrive near Kamala Harris residence
    Image 1 of 4

    Two buses carrying migrants from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence in Washington, D.C., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Fox News Channel)

  • Migrants arrive in DC near the VP's house
    Image 2 of 4

    Migrants arrived from Del Rio, Texas, outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C., Thursday. (Tyler Olson/Fox News Digital)

  • Buses from the border arrive in Washington
    Image 3 of 4

    Two buses full of illegal migrants arrive in Washington, D.C. They were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' home. (Fox News Channel)

  • Split image of migrant and Vice President Kamala Harris
    Image 4 of 4

    A migrant who arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence Thursday speaks with Fox News Digital. | Harris ignores a question on the migrant buses later Thursday. (Fox News Digital | White House Pool Video)

"You do seem to be struggling at your job, though. Maybe you should consider if this is the right work for you," she concluded.

BIDEN SAYS REPUBLICANS ARE 'PLAYING POLITICS' AFTER TRANSPORTING MIGRANTS TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD, VP'S HOME

The tweet was posted in response to Gov. Abbott, who confirmed two Texas buses transported migrants to the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

A split photo of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. 

A split photo of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.  (Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In his tweet, the Republican defended his decision to send the migrants as senior Biden administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have repeatedly denied the border crisis.

"VP Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ and denies the crisis," Abbott wrote. "We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden administration to do its job and secure the border."

TEXAS BUSES TAKING MIGRANTS TO NYC SETS OFF FIRESTORM FROM DEMS, ABBOTT TELLS THEM TO TAKE IT UP WITH BIDEN

Over 100 migrants were sent to D.C. Thursday morning after they were initially collected from Eagle Pass, Texas. The group included people from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico.

The migrants arrived in the nation’s capital the day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

2 MIGRANT BUSES ARRIVE OUTSIDE VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS' NAVAL OBSERVATORY RESIDENCE IN DC

Since April, Abbott has sent thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago to highlight the failures of the Biden administration's immigration policies.

  • Migrants arriving in NYC
    Image 1 of 3

    A bus carrying migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, Sep, 4, after illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border.  (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Migrant bus at port authority
    Image 2 of 3

    A bus, transports migrants from Texas to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, US, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • A photo of a police officer directing a migrant bus
    Image 3 of 3

    Port Authority police officers wait for the arrival of buses from Texas to New York City on August 29, 2022, at the Port Authority bus station in midtown New York City, New York.  (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

President Biden has condemned these convoys as "political stunts" and chastised Republicans for using migrants as "props." 

