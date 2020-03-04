Bret Baier on Super Tuesday: 'I think it's really hard for Elizabeth Warren to make the case' to stay in race

"Special Report" host Bret Baier broke down the result of the Super Tuesday primaries with Shannon Bream early Wednesday after former Vice President Joe Biden recorded at least eight victories in 14 state contests to surge into the overall lead in pledged delegates.

"The fact that Joe Biden is leading [in Maine] slightly ... is really quite something," Baier said. "The fact that he won Massachusetts and [Sen.] Elizabeth Warren came in third, that was a shock. The fact that he won Minnesota and we could call it," Baier said. "Bernie Sanders was expected to do well there. So those are surprises."

Baier told Bream it would be hard for Warren to justify staying in the race after finishing a disappointing third in her home state.

"I think it's really hard for Elizabeth Warren to make the case that 'I should go to Milwaukee,'" Baier said. "'I came in third in my home state. In my home state. I did not qualify [for delegates] for several other states.'"

By contrast, the "Special Report" host said former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg could make a case to stay in the race.

"I think Mike Bloomberg maybe has a case that says, 'I'm going to run against Donald Trump. I'm going to help the party with money. I'm going to be the fail-safe in case Biden implodes,' I suppose," Baier said. "But there'll be pressure for Mike Bloomberg to get out of the race to make sure that what he says doesn't happen and that's Bernie Sanders as the nominee.

"It's going to be fascinating and I think, you see how much this changed in three days, Shannon? It turned on its head and we've never seen 72 hours that changed a political race like this."

Baier pointed out that African-American voters in the South are pivotal to Sanders if he wants to make his case for the presidency.

"The black community really in force in those southern states. In North Carolina, in Virginia, in Alabama and Tennessee," Baier said. "If Bernie Sanders can't make headway with those communities significantly, it's tough to say to the Democratic Party, 'I'm the guy that can unite the party up against Donald Trump' because it takes that group to win."