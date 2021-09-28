Brandon Judd: Biden’s ‘will pay’ comment means no chance at fair investigation for border agents

President Biden on Friday called photos showing Border Agents on horseback in Del Rio "outrageous" and made a promise that those photographed "will pay." Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, was a guest Monday night on "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the comment.

ACTING CBP CHIEF ‘SHOCKED’ BY IMAGES OF BORDER PATROL ON HORSES, AS ADMINISTRATION DOUBLES DOWN

BRANDON JUDD: "We are heroic. That part is true. He doesn’t believe it. That’s why he made those comments. There is no way this investigation is going to be fair and impartial. When President Biden says, ‘Those agents will pay.’ They’re going to have to come up with something. Investigations are never impartial when you have the President of the United States giving them their marching orders, and he did that."

