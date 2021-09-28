Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published

Brandon Judd: Biden’s ‘will pay’ comment means no chance at fair investigation for border agents

Judd says president gave investigators 'marching orders'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd warns there will be no fair, impartial investigation with Biden giving ‘marching orders.’

President Biden on Friday called photos showing Border Agents on horseback in Del Rio "outrageous" and made a promise that those photographed "will pay." Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, was a guest Monday night on "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the comment.

ACTING CBP CHIEF ‘SHOCKED’ BY IMAGES OF BORDER PATROL ON HORSES, AS ADMINISTRATION DOUBLES DOWN

BRANDON JUDD: "We are heroic. That part is true. He doesn’t believe it. That’s why he made those comments. There is no way this investigation is going to be fair and impartial. When President Biden says, ‘Those agents will pay.’ They’re going to have to come up with something. Investigations are never impartial when you have the President of the United States giving them their marching orders, and he did that."

This article was written by Fox News staff.