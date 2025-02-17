Boston police commissioner doubles down on ICE resistance: 'We don’t enforce' detainers

Democrat-appointed Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox is echoing Mayor Michelle Wu's pledged resistance to the Trump administration's deportations, saying on a local news station on Sunday that "we don’t enforce" civil immigration detainers filed by ICE.

While speaking on a segment of WCVB’s "On the Record" show, Cox, who was appointed as police commissioner by Wu in 2022, said that in line with state and city laws, Boston police officers "don’t have authority to enforce federal immigration law."

Pressed on whether this policy conflicts with federal immigration law, Cox said that "the Boston Police Department has pretty defined rules and we abide by the law here in the state."

"We just don’t do that," he said. "We don’t enforce civil detainers regarding federal immigration law. It's defined here in the state, and that’s just how it works."

Both the Boston "Trust Act," passed in 2014, and a 2017 Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruling known as Lunn vs. Commonwealth both limit law enforcement entities in the city and state from cooperating with ICE "detainer" requests to hold illegal immigrants for potential deportation.

Speaking on the same show shortly after the presidential election, Wu said: "Elections have consequences, and the federal government is responsible for a certain set of actions, and cities, no individual city, can reverse or override some parts of that. But what we can do is make sure that we are doing our part to protect our residents in every possible way, that we are not cooperating with those efforts that actually threaten the safety of everyone by causing widespread fear and having large scale economic impact."

ICE has said that such policies endanger local communities by forcing the agency to track down illegals and to make often high-risk arrests in public spaces.

Despite this, and repeated criticisms by the Trump administration and border czar Tom Homan, Cox insisted that his department "abides by Boston law and Massachusetts law," saying: "We don’t have the authority to enforce federal immigration law."

"From our perspective and what we tell anyone who comes to visit our city, lives in our city, is that we don’t care about your immigration status, but what we do care about is: Are you a victim of crime in our city or are you a victimizer, right? We will hold you accountable for that, and that doesn’t matter what your immigration status is," he said.

Asked what he would say to Massachusetts residents who are concerned that the Boston Police Department’s policy does not protect them, the commissioner tripled down, saying: "We just don’t have the authority to enforce federal law." He also went on to say that "what people don’t understand is that there is a difference between criminal warrants and civil detainers" and that "if it’s a warrant involved, we will absolutely enforce it."

Homan, meanwhile, has warned jurisdictions that refuse to comply with federal immigration enforcement authorities, telling them: "Don’t cross that line." On her first day in office, Trump’s U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered a 60-day pause on federal funding to migrant "sanctuary cities."

In response to the possibility of Boston having its federal funding cut or removed, Cox said, "We could not be as safe as we are without the help of the federal government. They are partners with us, so I don’t know why that would be undone. But when it comes to financing and income flows into our city, I can only control what we can control, whether it’s the city council, through a budget process every year, or however, the way people talk about funding the police department."